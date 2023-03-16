022023-3A-ind-girls-Senior-3.jpg
Dubuque Senior’s Jaquelyn Hochrein finished second in the Iowa Class 3A individual state bowling tournament and led the Rams to the first team state championship in program history. She has been named to the TH All-Area Girls Bowling Team.

It’s been a banner year for the Dubuque Senior and Maquoketa girls bowling teams.

Both schools won the first Iowa state championship in program history – Senior in Class 3A and Maquoketa in Class 1A – and were represented in the individual state tournament.

