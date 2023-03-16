It’s been a banner year for the Dubuque Senior and Maquoketa girls bowling teams.
Both schools won the first Iowa state championship in program history – Senior in Class 3A and Maquoketa in Class 1A – and were represented in the individual state tournament.
Today, they combined for 10 of the 16 spots on the fifth-annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Bowling Team. Selections were based on season-long averages for bowlers who competed in a majority of their team’s meets, as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Morgan Bettcher — A Dubuque Senior 12th grader, she carried a 181.55 average to tie for sixth in the area this season. After earning first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division accolades, she helped the Rams win the Class 3A state team title in Waterloo and placed 29th in the individual state tournament. The Rams won the first bowling state title in program history and the first state title in any sport since the men’s swimming team in 2008-09.
Morgan Brown — A Maquoketa junior, her 174.22 average ranked 12th in the area this season. She also helped the Cardinals win the Class 1A state team tournament in Waterloo. The Cardinals swept the team titles, as the boys also won a program-first state championship.
Kirsten Butcher — The Western Dubuque senior ranked third in the area and 42nd in the state, regardless of class, with a 186.71 average. She helped the Bobcats finish fourth in the Class 2A state team tournament in Waterloo and earned first-team all-MVC Valley Division and first-team all-East District and second-team all-state from the coaches association.
Chloe Fousey — The Maquoketa junior averaged 181.83 for the fifth-highest count in the area. She led the Cardinals to the first state team championship in program history and placed 31st in the Class 1A individual state tournament.
Alison Hedrick — The junior carried a 181.55 average to tie for the sixth-highest average in the area this season. She won the MVC Mississippi Division individual championship, landed first-team all-conference accolades and helped the Rams claim the Class 3A state championship.
Lydia Helms — The West Delaware senior posted the 15th-highest average in the area with a 172.95. She finished 15th in the Class 1A individual state tournament and helped the Hawks to the quarterfinals of the team event in Waterloo.
Jacquelyn Hochrein — In her final season at Dubuque Senior, she led the Rams and posted the area’s fourth-best average at 186.50. The first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division selection led the Rams to an undefeated season, a Class 3A state championship and took second in the Class 3A individual state tournament.
Hadley Ihrig — The lone freshman on the all-area first team, she ranked ninth in the area with a 178.29 average this season. She placed 12th in the Class 1A individual state tournament and helped the Cardinals win the first state team title in program history.
Alysa Kies — The Maquoketa junior carried a 177.22 average to rank 10th in the area. She helped the Cardinals win the Class 1A state team championship and finished 25th in the individual state meet.
Mackenzie Lang — A junior at Dubuque Senior, she posted a 173.59 average to rank 13th in the area. The second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division pick finished 12th in the Class 3A individual state tournament and helped the Rams to the first state team championship in program history.
Libby Leach — The Dubuque Hempstead senior led the area and finished 14th in the state, regardless of class, with a 199.40 average. The MVC Valley Division tournament champion also placed 11th at the Class 3A state tournament in Waterloo. Leach collected first-team all-MVC, first-team all-East District in Class 3A and second team all-state from the coaches association.
Baylee Neyen — The Western Dubuque junior shot 174.67 for the 11th-highest average in the area this season. A second-team all-MVC Valley Division selection, she helped the Bobcats place fourth in the Class 3A state team tournament and finished 11th in the individual state tournament.
Madison Ninneman — A junior at Dubuque Hempstead, she ranked eighth in the area with a 181.05 average. A second-team all-MVC Valley Division selection, she placed 20th in the Class 3A state individual tournament.
Clara Pregler — The junior at Dubuque Senior ranked 14th in the area with a 173.50 average this season. The second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division pick made the quarterfinals of the Class 3A individual state tournament and helped the Rams to the state team championship.
Alexus Riley — The West Delaware senior posted the 16th-highest average in the area with a 172.52. She helped the Hawks to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state meet.
Ali Simmons — The Maquoketa junior carried a 191.81 average, which ranked second in the area and 29th in the state, regardless of class. Simmons finished 30th in the Class 1A individual state tournament and led the Cardinals to the first state team title in program history. She also earned second-team all-district and second-team all-state in Class 1A.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madyson Arrington (Dubuque Senior), Allyson Coates (Maquoketa), Chloe Hansen (Dubuque Hempstead), Emma Kelzer (Dubuque Wahlert), Ava Kennedy (Dubuque Hempstead), Emma King (Dubuque Wahlert), Claire McGrane (Western Dubuque), Anna Sickels (West Delaware), Olivia Thul (Western Dubuque), Megan Vaske (Western Dubuque)
