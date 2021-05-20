Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Fair and Jack Freiburger were named the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division Doubles Team of the Year with the release of league honors on Thursday.
Fair and Freiburger last week clinched a spot in the Iowa Class 1A state doubles tournament after a strong spring at No. 1 for the Golden Eagles, also earning first team all-MVC. Second-team honors went to Ricky Walker and Roan Martineau, with teammates Sam Timp and Nolan Martineau, along with Western Dubuque’s Michael Kemp and Cayle Hermsen, receiving honorable mention.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Kareem Kassas and Jake Althaus earned second team in the Valley, while teammates Colin Nelson and Andrew Johnson, along with Dubuque Senior’s Harry Tompkins and Will Lawless, earning honorable mention.
For the girls, Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson, Senior’s Natalie Kaiser and Hempstead’s Peyton Connolly made the first team. Wahlert’s Claire Walker, Western Dubuque’s Meg Besler, Hempstead’s Megan Sleep and Senior’s Riley O’Donnell and Maddy Sampson-Brown were named second team.
Honorable mention picks were Lilah Takes and Lindsay Cummer (Wahlert); Maddie Heiderscheit and Maci Steffen (WD); Sydney Thoms and Riley Weber (Hempstead); Madeline Hendricks and Emma Chambers (Senior).
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Warriors beat the Mustangs in their Class 3A substate quarterfinal, ending Hempstead’s season at 3-16 overall.
Dubuque Wahlert 10, Western Dubuque 0 — At Steele Field: Nathan Donovan scored four more goals to bring his season total to 35, Tyler Dodds added three more goals and the Golden Eagles rolled past the Bobcats in their Class 2A substate quarterfinal. Wahlert will host Davenport Assumption in Monday’s semifinal.
Davenport Assumption 5, Maquoketa 0 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Knights blanked the Cardinals in their Class 2A substate quarterfinal.
Waverly-Shell Rock 16, West Delaware 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Go-Hawks throttled the Hawks in their Class 2A substate quarterfinal.
Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Trailblazers cruised past Monticello in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal and will host Cascade in Monday’s semifinal.
Cascade 2, Clayton Ridge 1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Cougars clipped the Eagles in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal between first-year programs.
Postville 2, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Postville, Iowa: Jacob Bakey made 21 saves, finishing with a school-record 232 for the season as the Mohawks bowed out in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Decorah 2, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Vikings scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to beat the Mustangs.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 5, Warren/Stockton 3 — At Warren, Ill.: Angel Reyes went 2-for-4 with a double and struck out 10 in six innings on the mound, and Collin Sutter drove in two runs as the Warriors handed the Warhawks their first loss of the season.
Warren/Stockton 6, Galena 3 — At Warren, Ill.: Alex Marsden and Matthew Riedl drove in two runs apiece as the Warhawks beat the Pirates on Wednesday.
Mineral Point 2, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Liam Stumpf went 2-for-3 and struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings as the Pointers blanked the Wildcats.
PREP SOFTBALL
Stockton/Warren 12, East Dubuque 2 — At Stockton, Ill.: Elaina Martin went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles as the Warhawks routed the Warriors.
Cuba City 4, Fennimore 3 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich, Delaney Ryan and Ella Marshall had two hits apiece as the Cubans edged Fennimore.
Argyle 7, Potosi/Cassville 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Jessica Noonan had two of Potosi/Cassville’s three hits in a home loss to Argyle.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Galena tri-op wins — At Lena, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won the 100, 400 and triple jump, and Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge also received individual wins from Caleb Wagner (110 hurdles) and Ben Tressel (discus) to win the Lena-Winslow Invitational, 138-97, over the host Panthers.
PREP FOOTBALL
Area trio earns all-state — Cuba City quarterback Beau Kopp, Black/Hawk Warren tight end/defensive lineman Ryan Molitor and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg two-way lineman Ben Werner earned honorable mention on the Wisconsin Associated Press spring all-state teams.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Simpson 12, Loras 3 — At Waverly, Iowa: Ryan Wohlers drilled a solo home run and Max Cullen delivered a two-run single, but the Duhawks (22-17) couldn’t slow down the Storm (18-21) in their first game of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
The Duhawks beat Wartburg, 9-5, in an elimination game and will face either Simpson or Luther in another elimination game today. The winner of that game will play the Simpson/Luther winner in the pod championship later in the day.
Buena Vista 6, Dubuque 5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Beavers (20-21) got out to a 6-0 start, and the Spartans (17-23) saw their rally fall just short in the ninth inning in an A-R-C tournament opener.
The Spartans routed Central, 14-4, in seven innings in the consolation round. Dubuque will play either Buena Vista or Coe in an elimination game today, with the winner advancing to the pod championship later in the day.