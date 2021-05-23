Never count out Dubuque Wahlert boys tennis.
With just two varsity players returning from their last season in 2019, the Golden Eagles weren’t sure what sort of impression they’d make on the Iowa Class 1A postseason tournament this spring.
Through hard work and determination over the course of the season, it turned out that they’d make a profound one.
Wahlert wrapped up two victories in singles play on Saturday, first defeating Decorah, 5-1, in a Class 1A substate final to punch its ticket to state before beating Aplington-Parkersburg, 5-1, in a state quarterfinal in Waterloo, Iowa.
“We just never thought we’d be here,” Wahlert co-coach Eric Lucy said. “All the guys we lost last year without a season, and then the guys coming in this year were untested. How they’ve grown and really come into their own as the season progressed is just the culmination of the effort and hard work they’ve put in over the season.”
Wahlert (13-3) advanced to the state semifinals on June 1 at Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines. Seedings and matchups between the Eagles, Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-1), Pella (10-0) and Spencer (12-0) will be determined later this week. The Eagles are in the hunt to add to their state record of 10 team championships.
“It’s practically a dream come true,” said Wahlert senior Ricky Walker, who won a pair of matches at No. 3 singles. “We got cut short against Xavier in the first round when I was a sophomore, and now to win in the first round and get the opportunity to go to Des Moines after last season got canceled is a dream come true.”
The Eagles started strong against Decorah, as senior Charlie Fair secured a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. While junior Jack Freiburger suffered a tight 6-4, 6-4 loss at No. 2, Wahlert’s deep lineup sealed the win. Walker battled for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win at No. 3; freshman Roan Martineau won at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0; senior Sam Timp earned a 6-3, 6-4 triumph at No. 5; and junior Nolan Martineau fought for a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 6.
“I give a lot of credit to the coaches,” Timp said. “(Co-coaches Lucy and Aimee Walsh) do a really good job of preparing us for these matches and showing us what we need to know going into them. We never get down on ourselves and go into every match with a good mindset.”
Fair suffered a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to the tough Cameron Luhring to open up the match with Aplington-Parkersburg, but the Eagles again showed their resolve. Freiburger rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory; Walker cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win; Roan Martineau rolled in a 6-0, 6-2 triumph; Timp came out on top, 6-4, 6-3; and Nolan Martineau won by a 6-0, 6-2 score.
“Originally I had my doubts about what we could be this year,” Walker said. “Lots of new guys in the lineup, but everyone put in the work in the offseason and worked hard throughout the season. We’ve all come a long way. Everyone’s improved in the lineup, (Nos.) 1 through 6.”
Now the Eagles aim to add to their trophy haul.
“It really feels good,” Timp said. “Everyone worked so hard, and the younger guys have made big improvements. Those guys will have the program in a good place for the future.”
• In Class 2A boys substate finals, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior each had their seasons come to an end. The Mustangs suffered a 5-0 loss to Iowa City West in Bettendorf, while the Rams were defeated by Mason City, 5-0, in Cedar Rapids.
• Each of the city girls tennis programs saw their seasons close in regionals.
Hempstead defeated Linn-Mar, 5-0, in a 2A regional semifinal in Cedar Falls before losing to the host Tigers, 5-0, in the regional final.
Senior picked up a win over Burlington, 5-1, in a 2A regional semifinal in Iowa City before losing to undefeated Iowa City West, 5-0, in the regional final.
Western Dubuque bowed out in a 2A regional semifinal loss to Cedar Rapids Washington, 5-0, in Pleasant Valley.
Wahlert was eliminated in a Class 1A regional final at Decorah, losing to the host Vikings, 5-0.