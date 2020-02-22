The Mohawks are a game away from going dancing.
Tori Michel scored 16 points, Miranda Peters added 11 and Iowa Class 1A No. 2 Bellevue Marquette held off Calamus-Wheatland, 46-37, in their girls 1A Region 4 semifinal on Friday in Bellevue, Iowa.
The win propels the Mohawks (22-1) to Wednesday’s regional final against No. 11 Burlington Notre Dame (20-4). The Nikes defeated Lone Tree, 69-49, in Region 4’s other semifinal.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will clinch a berth to the 1A state tournament.
Iowa City Regina 46, Bellevue 30 — At Iowa City: The Regals ousted the Comets (9-14) and will head to Wednesday’s Iowa Class 2A regional final against top-ranked and undefeated Cascade with a state tournament berth on the line.
Mineral Point 56, Darlington 51 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Ella Chambers finished with 16 points to lead the Pointers, who fended off a Redbird rally after taking a 38-22 halftime lead. Brenna McDonald finished with a game-high 17 points for Darlington.
Belmont 59, Benton 34 — At Benton, Wis.: Kennedy Howell led all scorers with 17 points with five 3-pointers as Braves took down the winless Zephyrs.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 52, Galena 38 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Declan Schemmel and Ben Tressel had 12 points apiece to lead the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champion Warriors to a 26-5 record in their regular-season finale.
Stockton 41, West Carroll 30 — At Stockton, Ill.: Michael Popkin scored 16 points to lead the Blackhawks in their regular-season finale.
Scales Mound 79, River Ridge (Ill.) 47 — At Hanover, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 18 points to lead the Hornets to a strong finish to the regular season.
Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 64 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Joah Filardo went off for 33 points with five 3-pointers to lift the Pointers past the Golden Eagles.
Prairie du Chien 74, Dodgeville 47 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks (13-8) earned a Senior Night victory and inched within reach of a shared Southwest Wisconsin Conference title with one game left in the season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LSU-Shreveport 3-5, Clarke 1-10 — At Shreveport, La.: Dubuque Senior grad Tucker Mai went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double in Game 2, as the Pride shook off an opening loss to split with No. 12 LSU-Shreveport.
Spalding 8, Dubuque 0 — At Louisville, Ky.: The Spartans managed just five hits in their season opener, two of them by Justin Jensen.
COLLEGE
TRACK & FIELD
Loras sweeps Spartan Invite — At Dubuque: The Loras women scored 205 points and the men finished with 134.33 to take team titles at the seven-team UD Spartan Invitational.
The Duhawk women won 10 events with Gabrielle Noland setting a new track record in the 55 meter dash twice in the same meet. She ran in 7.10 seconds in the in preliminary heats and shaved .08 off her time in the final. The Loras men won five events. Host Dubuque placed second in both meets with 111.5 points in the women’s meet and 123.33 for the men.