Dubuque Wahlert needed to find its rhythm again.
After a flat performance against Dubuque Senior on Friday night, and then an ugly 2-for-14 shooting effort in the first quarter versus Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday, the Golden Eagles located their stride by getting out on the break.
Emma Donovan scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter, where Wahlert went on a 17-5 run by attacking the rim quickly in transition and never trailed again in a 48-38 victory over the Mustangs at Moody Gymnasium.
“We started off pretty slow, and we knew we needed to change,” said Donovan, a 6-foot sophomore forward. “We sparked our energy in the second quarter by pushing it in transition. We started playing quicker and that helped us beat them down for some easy scores.”
Nora King came off the bench and delivered nine points for Wahlert (10-6), and Allie Kutsch chipped in eight points. Amya Lavenz made two 3-pointers in the third quarter for six points.
“It was sort of a slugfest,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “But the girls did a good job and took it to the hole. It was a physical game. It looked like football at times.”
Camdyn Kay led Hempstead (3-13) with 12 points, while Carleigh Hodgson added 11 points and Jaelyn Tigges finished with nine.
“We executed pretty well,” Hempstead coach Ryan Rush said. “That’s a well-coached team. They play hard. We matched their intensity, but honestly it’s a make or miss game, and we just missed some shots that we normally make.”
Hodgson sank a pair of 3-pointers and Kay scored on a tough drive as the Eagles struggled shooting from the field, and the Mustangs built a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“We didn’t make shots, and that’s the name of the game,” Spiegler said. “We need to bring energy, right at the beginning of the game. I had to call a timeout and say, ‘Hey, what are we doing here? Let’s get going.’ We always talk about what it takes to have that energy, and with our seniors, they know what it takes.”
The Eagles responded with the run that shifted momentum. Mary Kate King, Kutsch and Donovan scored inside, then Nora King’s steal and layup made it a 12-3 run to give Wahlert a 16-13 lead with 3 minutes until halftime. Donovan added an offensive rebound and muscled up for a basket at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 21-15 advantage at the break.
“Emma runs the floor so well,” Spiegler said. “She has some great moves. Emma, besides her rebounding, she gets lots of tips and keeps plays alive. She doesn’t get a lot of blocks, but she affects shots, and has had a number of double-doubles.”
Added Donovan: “Even as the biggest girl on our team, I’m usually not that big compared to players on other teams. I just try to hold my ground and play as big as I can. Find ways to get open and play tough.”
When the Mustangs tried to cut into the lead in the third quarter, Wahlert had the answer. Maya Wachter notched her only points on a trey, then Lavenz came off the bench to sink a pair of triples to keep the Eagles’ lead at 32-26 heading to the fourth.
“Amya came off the bench and hit a couple big ones,” Spiegler said. “She’s that streak shooter and tonight she hit the big shots.”
Hempstead wouldn’t go away, as Kay’s drive inside made it a 32-28 game with 6:30 to play. Mary Kate King scored on a drive, then assisted to sister Nora King on a 3 for a 37-28 advantage.
The Eagles then passed the ball around and drained 1:15 off the clock before Kutsch found Ana Chandlee under the rim for a deuce and a 40-31 lead with 2:25 to go. Wahlert then sealed it by going 7-for-9 at the free-throw line in the final period.
“We made some great stops,” Spiegler said. “We played pretty well on the defensive end, and we made some free throws, too. That always helps.”