The Dyersville Beckman boys soccer team is seeded to make a deep run at next week’s state soccer tournament.
The Trailblazers (15-3) earned the No. 2 seed and will face seventh-seeded West Central Valley (16-1) at noon on Wednesday in an Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Beckman knocked off state royalty in Thursday’s substate final, edging past Iowa City Regina, 1-0, in Dyersville. The Regals had played in 13 consecutive state tournaments, the third longest streak in Iowa High School Athletic Association history.
The Beckman/West Central Valley winner will play either third-seeded North Fayette Valley (16-1) or No. 6 Davenport Assumption (13-5) in Friday’s semifinals.
North Fayette Valley defeated Beckman in last year’s substate final.
Top-seeded Western Christian (15-1) plays Burlington Notre Dame (17-3) and No. 4 West Liberty (13-3) meets No. 5 Nevada (15-6) in the other quarterfinals.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Davenport Assumption 6, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Davenport, Iowa: The five-time defending state champion Knights (14-4) stifled the Golden Eagles (7-11), ending Wahlert’s season in the Class 1A regional final.
PREP SOFTBALL
Boscobel 3, Cuba City 0 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Gretta Grassel tossed a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts as the Division 4 top-ranked Bulldogs were too much for the Cubans, claiming the D4 regional championship game and eliminating Cuba City.
Iowa-Grant 1, Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Panthers pulled through with a gem defensive performance to upset Riverdale for a Division 4 regional title.
PREP BASEBALL
Potosi/Cassville 9, Highland 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Logan Kruser went 4-for-4, Sam Udelhofen added three hits, and Robby Roe won on the mound as Potosi/Cassville won its Division 4 regional opener to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal at Seneca.
Wauzeka-Steuben 3, River Ridge 2 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Timberwolves fell jut short on the road in their Division 4 regional opener.
Riverdale 8, Iowa-Grant 3 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Panthers bowed out in their Division 4 regional opener.
Mineral Point 12, Boscobel 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers cruised in their Division 3 regional first round game past the Bulldogs.
Prairie du Chien 4, Lancaster 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Maddoc Cejka threw a one-hitter as the Blackhawks blanked the Flying Arrows in a Division 3 regional opener.
Fennimore 7, Darlington 4 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Mason Adkins, Max Miles and Dawson Cole had two hits apiece as the Golden Eagles held back the Redbirds in the Division 3 regional opener.
Sauk Prairie 6, Platteville 1 — At Sauk City, Wis.: The Hillmen were eliminated in their Division 2 regional opener.
(Tuesday’s games)
South Winneshiek 7, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Calmar, Iowa: Keagan Streeter struck out 13 in six innings of work to drop Clayton Ridge to 0-3.
North Scott 5, Dubuque Senior 4 (10 innings) — At Eldridge, Iowa: Kobe Meyer went 2-for-4, and Jared Ostwinkle drove in a pair of runs for the Rams, who fell to 1-6 with the non-conference loss.
