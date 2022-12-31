BENTON, Wis. — Rex Blaine is learning from two of the best in Benton boys basketball history.
And becoming one in the process.
Benton’s 6-foot-6 senior big man can score all over the floor with a smooth touch, and he delivered 19 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night as the Zephyrs held off Shullsburg, 69-54, in the third-place game at the 33rd annual Mike Alexander Christmas Classic at Benton High School.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we had everyone scoring,” said Rex Blaine, who was aided by younger brother Eli Blaine scoring 15 points and Lucas Jansen contributing 16. “Tonight, you could see everyone helping out and that definitely helped.”
Rex Blaine’s father is Jim Blaine, the longtime Benton coach who led the program to a Wisconsin state championship in 2009 and currently leads the Clarke University men’s program. Current Benton fourth-year coach Davis Neis played for Jim Blaine with the Zephyrs and at Clarke, and the 2012 Benton grad ranks second in program history in career scoring.
“It’s pretty cool,” Neis said. “Obviously having Coach Blaine at Clarke, and he coached me there for three years, to come back here and be coaching his kids, it’s a cool picture. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I love it here.”
Learning under his father and Neis, Rex Blaine has become a force his senior year for the Zephyrs (6-2). He averages 24.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per contest, and he showed off his range against the Miners (4-6) by swishing three treys.
“A lot of pressure coming in for my senior year,” Rex Blaine said. “I just keep my head straight and know my teammates have my back. They all got me. My dad helps me work on my stuff that I’m not so good at. That’s my main focus.”
To no surprise, Rex Blaine will be playing for his dad with the Pride next season.
“Never played for my dad before and I want to play for my dad,” Rex Blaine said. “It’s going to be a good time.”
Heath Poppy’s jumper gave the Miners a quick 5-0 lead, but the Zephyrs responded with a 16-0 run in keeping Shullsburg scoreless for nearly 12 minutes. Jansen’s free throws gave Benton its first lead, then Chad Brown scored on a drive and Rex Blaine’s putback made it 13-5.
Rex Blaine drilled a trey at the top of the key to extend the lead to 16-5 before JJ Berendes scored on a tough drive to end Shullsburg’s scoring drought. Jansen added a 3 and Eli Blaine scored on a layup at the buzzer to push the Zephyrs out to a 36-19 advantage at the break.
“Our defense was extraordinary,” Neis said. “We had a couple mishaps in the second half, but we were almost perfect. Guys communicated well and did their jobs. It worked out well.”
Shullsburg came out with a much stronger second half, nearly matching its first half point total in the first 9 minutes. Poppy drove it to the rim and Garrett Ray sank a jumper as the Miners cut the deficit to 11 on multiple occasions, and got as close as 57-49 with 3:05 to go, but Eli Blaine scored eight points over the final 9 minutes to help close it out.
“He’s getting pretty good,” Rex said of his little brother, a junior. “Next year he’ll be a force. He’s really improving this year. He’s really getting there.”
Heath Poppy led the Miners with 19 points, while JJ Berendes and Landon Leahy added nine apiece.
“We outscored them in the second half, but when you dig a big hole that’s tough to fight back from,” Shullsburg coach Pete Poppy said. “That’s something I really preach to these boys and they’re doing it. They fought to the end. That’s all I can ask from them. We’re young and a little inexperienced. But they’re working hard and we’re coming.”
