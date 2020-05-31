Could there possibly be a more perfect way to capture a program’s first state championship? Or to cap an undefeated season?
It was truly the perfect end to a perfect season when senior guard John Steffen sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift Western Dubuque to its first state basketball championship, 61-58, over Sioux City Heelan in the Iowa Class 3A state final on March 17, 2001 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines.
In their first trip to the state tournament, the Bobcats captured the gold trophy behind a deep lineup in the post of all-tournament team co-captain Andy Kelchen, Nick Hagemann, Jake Ruden and Mike Elgin, along with a talented group of guards in the all-state Bill Daly, Chris Kolle and Steffen.
In the fourth installment of a special series, “Postseason Playback” — revisiting the area’s greatest postseason games — we look back on the Bobcats’ undefeated 27-0 season that earned the program’s only championship trophy to date with one of the great finales in state history.
And they did it sporting a popular trend of the early 2000s: the entire team dyeing their hair bleach-blonde.
“Now that we’re older and have kids, we look back on some of the pictures back then and they get a good laugh at us and our blonde hair,” Steffen said in a recent interview with the TH. “It was a bit of a camaraderie thing and, when looking back on it, we were just bleaching our own hair in each other’s basements. We kept putting bleach in it thinking it’d get more yellow and yellow, but then it just turned into a burnt blonde. It’s fun looking back on that.”
BACKGROUND
The Bobcats received the No. 1 ranking and top seed in the tournament after a stellar regular season that included a Big Bend Conference championship, fending off formidable foes DeWitt Central, Monticello, Maquoketa, Camanche, Anamosa, Dyersville Beckman and arch-rival Cascade throughout the season. Ranked second at the time, the Bobcats unseated top-ranked West Delaware in a game that had to be moved to Dyersville to handle the crowd turnout.
Entering the postseason, WD had a target on its back and everyone gave the Bobcats their best shot. The Bobcats trailed most of the way before pulling out a another win over West Delaware in the district final, then struggled in the first half before rallying past league foe DeWitt Central in the substate final to clinch the program’s first state tournament berth.
“Coming off football season (where the Bobcats lost in the state semifinals to Clear Lake), we started late in basketball but the core group of us played football, too,” said Daly, 37, an attorney who resides in North Liberty. “The whole starting five and many off the bench all played football. We had a lot of momentum as a group of guys that had been playing together for a long time. It was such a relief to get to state. The seniors wanted to keep it going and see what the next step could be.”
Led by head coach Jeff Frick — a 30-year-old Dubuque Hempstead grad who went 42-4 in his first two seasons with the program — and assistant Tom Wickham, the Bobcats were favored heading to Des Moines, and for good reason. They had an amazing arsenal of talent.
WD’s post was terrifying to opposing attackers of the rim, led by the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Kelchen and the 6-7, 255-pound Hagemann. Backing them up were the 6-5 Ruden and 6-4 Elgin. Kelchen was the focal point, averaging 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds, while Hagemann starred on defense and contributed 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds.
On the perimeter, the senior trio of Kolle (12 ppg), Steffen (9.8) and Daly (5.8) could all get the ball inside and shoot the 3. The Bobcats were a nightmare for opposing defenses.
“We had an incredible group of guys that played, but our team was really deep,” said Steffen, 37, who resides in North Liberty and is the Senior Director of Product Management for Civco Radiotherapy in Coralville. “We had nine, 10 guys that were like 6-4 or above. We had a whole bunch of guys that could have been starting out there. We were so deep that our practices were real battles. It’s one of those things that you’re just very fortunate to play with all of those guys. Just significant talents.”
The Bobcats came out fast and never trailed in a 68-55 victory over Webster City in the quarterfinals, powered by a career-high 17 points and five assists from Daly. Ruden added a game-high 19 points off the bench, while Kelchen chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
WD was pushed in the semifinals by Harlan, but ultimately prevailed with a 60-56 triumph. Trailing by one with 47 seconds left, Kelchen snagged a pivotal rebound and sank four clutch free throws down the stretch to lead the Bobcats to the title game. Kelchen finished with 13 points, while Elgin had one of his best games of the season with eight points, four steals and a key defensive rebound with 10 seconds to play.
“Clutch shots, free throws, rebounding, you name it, the guys on our team could do it,” Daly said. “Andy got in some foul trouble against Harlan, but then he came back and hit those four huge free throws. Harlan was tough and athletic and that was a battle.”
Waiting for the Bobcats in the final were 10th-ranked Sioux City Heelan, which held a 4-6 record to start the season but got hot and won 15 straight to hold a 19-6 mark entering the title game. The Crusaders were led by junior guard Nathan Funk — who would earn all-tournament co-captain honors with Kelchen — but also had contributions from Jared Small and Dylan Grimsley.
Heelan worked as a team and shot the ball well in its first two state games (58% from the field) in a 56-52 victory over Forest City in the quarterfinals and a 64-58 win over Pella in the semifinals.
“Looking back almost 20 years, it’s difficult to remember the scouting report,” Steffen said with a laugh. “The state tournament went by so quick. It was difficult just getting past Harlan. We knew that Funk was their big talent, and that was our primary focus.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Kolle delivered a pair of huge plays that helped the Bobcats to a 20-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The 6-foot guard converted rare four-point plays on back-to-back possessions, scoring 11 of his team-high 22 points in the opening frame. Heelan answered with an 11-6 run through the second quarter to cut WD’s lead to 26-21 at the break.
The Bobcats outscored the Crusaders, 18-14, through the third quarter that extended their advantage to 44-35 heading to the fourth quarter, where things were about to get mighty interesting.
“It was such an up and down game,” Daly said. “Kolle stepped up big for us when we needed him, and every game at state seemed like it was a different player coming up big when we needed them. It was truly a team effort.”
Steffen drilled a trey with 4:43 left in regulation that gave WD a 49-40 cushion. Heelan responded with a 14-5 surge that included two 3-pointers from Nate LaFleur and five free throws by Funk. After Steffen hit a pair of free throws with 36.6 seconds left to make it 54-51, the Crusaders missed on a pair of 3-point tying attempts and Kolle snagged the rebound with 13.2 seconds to go.
However, Kolle missed the front end of the 1-and-1 opportunity with a chance to seal it. Funk grabbed the board and ran the length of the court, launching a trey from the corner baseline and dashing the Bobcats’ title hopes — for the moment. The game was heading to overtime knotted at 54-54, and Heelan appeared to have the momentum.
“If I remember right, I don’t think we ever really panicked,” Steffen said. “Whoever was part of it or knew our group, we were undefeated and had some games where we were definitely tested. We’d been in that situation before and had that confidence to put ourselves in the right place. We would have liked to have finished it off earlier, but we kept our cool. Funk hit a great shot to tie it up.”
ENDING
A tip-in by LaFleur gave Heelan the first bucket of overtime, and its first lead since Funk hit a putback for the game’s first points. Suddenly, WD’s title aspirations were slipping away.
After the WD big men forced LaFleur into a miss in the lane that really could have pressured the Bobcats, Kolle scored in the paint to tie it up at 56-all with 2:45 to play. Heelan regained the lead at 58-56 when LaFleur attacked the hoop with 1:51 left.
Kelchen’s 15-foot jumper to tie bounced off the rim, and a foul against Heelan in the scramble for the loose ball allowed Steffen to nail two free throws with 1:35 remaining, tying the game again at 58-all.
“If we kept playing defense, we knew we’d have a chance at the end,” Daly said. “Everyone was willing to take that final shot, and we were confident in whoever it would be. We trusted each other in those situations.”
Looking to put Heelan back in front, Funk drove the lane and had his shot rejected by Ruden. The rebound went to Kelchen and WD took a timeout with 1:10 on the clock.
The ball wouldn’t change hands, as the Bobcats held for a final shot and called another timeout with 37 seconds to play.
“That last play, John was our third or fourth option,” Frick said after the game. “After it went through Chris Kolle and Bill Daly and Andy Kelchen and got to John, I still felt very comfortable with the ball in his hands.”
Kolle and Steffen accounted for all 13 of Western Dubuque’s points in the final 9 minutes between regulation and overtime, with none bigger than the final shot by Steffen. The ball worked around before Ruden — with the Heelan defense closing in on him in the post — kicked it out and found Steffen at the top of the key in the final seconds, and the senior delivered with the triple at the horn that lifted the Bobcat faithful into elation.
“With the five of us on the court, it’s pretty easy to sell out on defense,” Steffen said. “So it made sense for them to double off of me and jump down on Jake. I remember yelling a few times that I’m open, and he made a great pass and I was fortunate to knock it down. I was able to set up and it felt good off the hand. I wasn’t defended, so I took the open look and it went in.”
Kolle’s 22 points led WD, while Ruden came off the bench to provide 12 points and 10 rebounds. Steffen finished with 10 points, while Kelchen added six, Daly had five and Elgin chipped in four. Funk scored a game-high 28 points for the Crusaders and earned tournament co-captain honors with Kelchen behind 72 points in three games. Kelchen made his presence felt beyond scoring, as he tallied just 31 points in the three state games.
“Our team had so many options for scoring,” Daly said. “Andy was really recognized for everything he brought to the table, because he didn’t have a huge scoring game down there. It was just everything he did — rebounding, blocking, steals — and he deserved that recognition.”
AFTERMATH
In basketball, Kelchen went on to play at NCAA Division I independent North Dakota State, while Kolle competed at Clarke College. Hagemann played football at NCAA Division II South Dakota, and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 before getting cut in the preseason. Elgin had a memorable career in football at the University of Iowa, and was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2007 before also playing for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
Frick resigned his WD post following the 2006-07 season, his eighth at the helm. The program had fallen on hard times, finishing 2-20, 4-18 and 1-21 in his final three years. He took over at DeWitt Central.
The Bobcats wouldn’t return to the state tournament until 2010, and behind coach Dennis Geraghty finished with a state runner-up trophy in 2012. Those remain the program’s only three trips for state action in Des Moines, and it’s hard to imagine topping what a group of unrelenting, bleach-blonde kids pulled off in heroic fashion for the gold trophy.
“I just think about the guys on the team and how much fun we had playing together,” Steffen said. “It’s that bond you share and the memories that you make. We’ve been lucky enough to get together in alumni tournaments since then. Almost 20 years later, we get together and it’s like we haven’t missed a step, even if they’re a little slower steps than they were back then. It’s an absolute blast.”