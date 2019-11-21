The annual Warren Turkey Tournament kicked off the girls basketball season in Illinois on Wednesday night, and both East Dubuque and Galena looked strong in victory.
The Warriors held Orangeville to single digits every quarter in a suffocating defensive performance, 55-22, in Warren, Ill. Anna Berryman fronted East Dubuque with 13 points and Paige Middendorf scored 12 points.
Galena was equally impressive on defense in a 53-26 triumph over host Warren. Mackenzie Muehleip scored 15 points and Sami Wasmund added 14 to power the Pirates.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 89, Concordia Chicago 72 — At Platteville, Wis.: Quentin Shields scored 24 points with eight assists, four steals and four rebounds as the Pioneers (4-0) pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Central Methodist 69, Clarke 66 — At Kehl Center: Jordan Lake scored 17 points and Nick Marshall added 15, but the Pride (3-3) were nipped by 20th-ranked Central Methodist.
Augustana 88, Loras 59 — At Rock Island, Ill.: JT Ford scored nine points as the Duhawks (3-1) dropped their first game of the season to NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Augustana.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 95, Northland 75 — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Jaden Kelley scored 31 points to key the Spartans to victory.