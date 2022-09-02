SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Benton’s Nate Lawrence had himself a senior night to remember Friday night.
The Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg senior running back scored four of his six touchdowns in the first half against close-town rival Cuba City as the Knights defeated the Cubans, 48-20, at Badger Park in Shullsburg.
The Knights, who improved to 2-1 on the season, scored on four of their first five drives of the game, including a 54-yard run by Lawrence on their opening possession.
The Cubans scored late in the first quarter on a 7-yard run by junior Cael Donar to make the score 8-7 in favor of the Knights, but Lawrence would then score on runs of 20, 3 and 3 yards to put the tri-op up, 28-7, at the half.
“Our defense came out a little flat-footed, but after they gave up that score our offense came back and responded in a big way,” Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg coach Todd Bastian said. “I’m really happy with the way our guys bounced back after that and regained the momentum going into the second half.”
Donar finished the game with 22 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown before going down with an injury in the third quarter.
“I thought our linebackers really stepped up after the first quarter, and all of our guys did their jobs well to help Nate have the night that he had,” Bastian said.
Lawrence finished the game with 15 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns to go along with a six catches for 93 yards and a sixth score.
“The seniors haven’t beaten Cuba City, so this was a big game for us on senior night,” Lawrence said. “This was a huge win and a big momentum builder moving forward.”
Cuba City, which fell to 0-3, had the ball for the opening possession of the second half, but turned the ball over on downs.
“That was a big defensive stop for us,” Bastian said. “If they come out and score it’s a two-possession game, but we were able to stop them and then go back on the other end and score again. That was just huge.”
The Knights then used a 37 yard pass from senior quarterback Jacob Duerr to Lawrence to go up, 34-7, with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter.
“We knew after halftime that we needed to come out with a big stop on defense,” Lawrence said. “We were able to hold them, and then come right back with another score. We didn’t want them to think they had a chance of coming back after that.”
The Knights then recovered the ensuing kickoff to start their drive on the Cubans 36, before Nevada Sandlin punched in the two-yard score at the 6:05 mark of the third.
“We didn’t force a lot of turnover last year, so that has been one of our goals this season,” Lawrence said. “We were able to take advantage of their mistakes, and it was just a fun game to play in. We hope to use this momentum moving forward with our conference games.”
