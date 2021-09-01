There’s nothing quite like a thrilling, wildly competitive five-set battle to open the college volleyball season.
Loras College and UW-Platteville set the tone for their 2021 seasons on Wednesday night.
Former Western Dubuque standout Lyndsi Wilgenbusch delivered a team-high 18 kills, Moira Mixan added 13 kills and 26 digs, and Sara Hoskins had 36 assists and 15 digs as the Duhawks charged ahead and then held off the Pioneers, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-13, at Lillis Court.
“That was really exciting,” said Wilgenbusch, a senior. “We were excited to play our first match. I think the crowd there really helped us.”
Dubuque Wahlert grad Liz Fleckenstein added eight kills and six digs for the Duhawks (1-0), while fellow Wahlert alum Krystal Tranel provided a team-high 34 digs.
Olivia Kudronowicz led the Pioneers (0-1) with a match-high 19 kills and 20 digs. Emma Carlson had 12 kills and 15 digs, while Shea Lauria added 32 digs and Abby Feldmann delivered 48 assists.
“It was great going up 2-0, but then I think we started coasting a little bit,” Loras second-year coach Kristy Duncan said. “Definitely an exciting way to open the season.”
The Pioneers blitzed out to a 6-1 lead in the opening set, and with UW-P at match point with a 24-21 advantage, the Duhawks fired back with five straight points — Hoskins scored on a kill and a block, Fleckenstein added a kill and the last point saw UW-P’s hit sail wide — to rally for a 26-24 win and stake momentum in the match.
Wilgenbusch and Fleckenstein powered the Duhawks in the second set with five kills apiece, keeping the energy going as Loras led wire-to-wire. Wilgenbusch’s attacks pushed the Duhawks’ lead out to 19-11, but when the Pioneers answered with a 6-1 run to creep within 22-20, Fleckenstein closed the door with a pair of kills, and a Pioneers’ serve flew long to close a 25-21 triumph.
“I think we’ve got some good senior leaders that wanted to pull this through,” Duncan said. “The aggression was there tonight. Lyndsi stepped up on the outside, as she was just crushing things tonight. It’s nice to see those connections starting to click a little bit.”
Platteville bounced back with a strong third set, leading from the first serve. The Pioneers took a quick 5-0 lead and kept the Duhawks at bay. Loras cut the deficit to 9-7, and then to 14-12, and finally 20-18, but the Pioneers persevered. Lita Solbrig and Carlson delivered kills, and then Lauria’s ace capped a 25-20 win to avoid a sweep.
For the second consecutive set, the Pioneers broke out to an early lead and never relinquished it. The Duhawks tied the set at 6-6, but UW-P quickly took back the advantage and led the rest of the way. Kaite Asche provided a pair of big kills and a block down the stretch, and then an ace from Carlson led to a 25-19 win to send the match to a deciding fifth set.
Wilgenbusch took over the final set, hammering down seven kills as the Duhawks pushed out to an 8-5 lead. When the Pioneers climbed back to 12-9, Wilgenbusch delivered again before a Mixan drop shot gave the Duhawks match point. Wilgenbusch then capped the 15-13 victory with a blasting hit where Lauria’s return attempt went flying into the stands.
“We knew we had the skill, we just had to put it together,” Wilgenbusch said. “I think after losing two straight like that, we just trusted each other at the end. It was so exciting.”