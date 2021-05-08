Dubuque Hempstead head girls track and field coach Scott Steepleton gathered his team in the Moody Gymnasium hallways on Monday and dusted off a trophy from 27 years ago.
He presented the 1994 Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship trophy, which represented the last time the Mustangs won a conference title.
After racking up 176 points in Thursday’s Valley Divisional championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and cruising to the team title, it is safe to say his motivational tactics worked as planned.
“There was one trophy in there from ’94,” Steepleton said. “We actually pulled the trophy out to show them and said, ‘This is the only one we have in there and you guys have a chance to have your name and your picture for everybody to see.’ You could tell when we did that it kind of fired them up and they wanted to be part of that.”
The Mustangs claimed gold in six events on Thursday and were 53 points clear of runner-up Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a decisive team victory.
Hempstead used a knockout 1-2 punch in three of their victories, claiming gold and silver in the 100-meter dash, 200 and 1,500.
“Conference is such a weird thing,” Steepleton said. “It’s right before districts and everybody is focused on getting to state so we kind of took a break and said let’s just focus on this. None of these times will get you into state or anything, so let’s just work together as a team to accomplish winning a team championship.”
The focus paid off.
Emily Klein ran her season-best times in the 100 (12.86 seconds) and 200 (26.80) for her two golds on the night. Emma Hilkin finished runner-up in the 100 and Natasha Freiburger placed second in the 200 to help the Mustangs rack up points.
“It felt really good,” Klein said. “I worked so hard during the winter and it finally paid off by winning this conference championship.”
The Mustangs’ other multiple race winner was Keelee Leitzen, the defending Class 4A state cross country champion. She took top honors in the 1,500 (4:56.53) and the 3,000 (10:43.88), and also placed second in the 400.
“It’s pretty cool (winning the conference championship),” Leitzen said. “We were pretty happy and excited about it. It was a big goal for us coming into this season.”
Leitzen’s distance running mate, Julia Gehl, was Hempstead’s other individual winner on the night. She placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:22.04 and came in second behind Leitzen in the 1,500. Gehl and Letizen have routinely finished 1-2 in distance races this spring and serve as motivators to one another.
Brooke O’Brien, Ellie Hermiston, Gehl and Leitzen won Hempstead’s only relay title in the 4x400 in a time of 4:14.44.
While the conference championship is more of a team-focused event, Steepleton said the way his team felt after Thursday night’s victory will carry over to the state qualifying meet next week.
“We just talked about it at practice — just how good they felt being able to cheer for their teammates and running really fast and competing to win,” Steepleton said. “That feeling is something we want to take into districts and be excited for all the good things we do. Winning is contagious and everybody likes that feeling.”
Capturing the conference title was not the only good news on Thursday night for the Mustangs.
Steepleton and his staff of Sharon Klein, Kori Kramer and Lucas Link were named the Valley Division coaching staff of the year.
“That means so much for our staff,” Steepleton said. “Our staff just works so hard. It doesn’t matter if the girl is JV or varsity, they are going to put all of their effort in to make sure that girls get the best out of their runs, jumps or throws. It was really good to see our staff get recognized for that, but we can’t get that recognition if our girls don’t run hard.”
One girl who has certainly run hard all year is Leitzen, as she too was recognized on Thursday as the Valley Division athlete of the year.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” Leitzen said. “I didn’t really expect it, but I was really excited.”
Leitzen said while the individual accomplishment is nice, winning the conference title is what really motivates her for the season’s stretch run.
“It really motivates me to just keep pushing forward because I want to keep this feeling going towards the end of the season and finish strong,” she said.
Emily Klein said being part of the first conference championship team in 27 years is something she’ll cherish years after her prep running days are behind her.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to finally have that trophy in the trophy case and to be part of this.”