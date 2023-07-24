Zach Badalamenti parlayed one season as an assistant coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints into an opportunity at the NCAA Division I level.

The 30-year-old Michigan native earlier this month accepted an assistant position at Colgate University, which overhauled its staff following its first NCAA tournament berth since 2014 in head coach Don Vaughn’s final season before announcing his retirement. He will work under Mike Harder, the all-time leading scorer at Colgate who served as an assistant under Vaughn at the Hamilton, N.Y., school that competes in the ECAC.

