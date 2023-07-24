Zach Badalamenti parlayed one season as an assistant coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints into an opportunity at the NCAA Division I level.
The 30-year-old Michigan native earlier this month accepted an assistant position at Colgate University, which overhauled its staff following its first NCAA tournament berth since 2014 in head coach Don Vaughn’s final season before announcing his retirement. He will work under Mike Harder, the all-time leading scorer at Colgate who served as an assistant under Vaughn at the Hamilton, N.Y., school that competes in the ECAC.
Saints president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson, head coach Kirk MacDonald and associate head coach Evan Dixon last week hired former professional player Alex Kromm, 31, to round out their staff for this season.
“I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am to Kalle, Kirk, Evan, the players, staff and the entire Dubuque organization for the past year,” Badalamenti said. “Dubuque is truly one of the premier junior organizations in North America, and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow as a person and a coach this past season.”
In MacDonald’s first year behind the bench, the Saints went 32-24-5-1 and won their first Clark Cup Playoff series win since 2019. Badalamenti worked with the forwards and the power play, which operated at a 33.3% success rate in the postseason.
Badalamenti’s coaching resume also includes three seasons with NCAA Division III Trinity College and three seasons at his alma-mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII). Badalamenti worked on a UW-SP staff that made an NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2016-17 and won a national championship two years later by finishing 29-0-2 in the program’s first undefeated season.
“While we will miss Zach here in Dubuque, we are both proud and happy to see him join the coaching staff at Colgate,” Larsson said. “Moving people on in their careers is in our DNA as a club. We are certain Zach will have tremendous success in the NCAA and impact the Colgate program and players in the same positive way he did with ours.”
Kromm enters his first coaching position after playing the past seven seasons in the ECHL, the last three with the Tulsa Oilers. The Penticton, British Columbia, native played at UW-Stevens Point and skated on the same team as Dixon and Badalamenti. The trio helped the Pointers win the 2016 national championship.
“I am honored for the opportunity to join the staff in the role of assistant coach,” Kromm said. “I’d like to thank Kirk, Evan, and Kalle for this opportunity and for their professionalism through the hiring process. I look forward to working with them, the players and the rest of the staff this coming season. Dubuque is a first-class organization and I am excited to be a part of the culture there.”
Kromm’s father, Richard, played parts of nine seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders before retiring in 1993. He then spent 19 seasons as a coach and currently serves as a pro scout for the Chicago Blackhawks. Kromm’s grandfather, Bobby, served as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (1975-77) and Detroit Red Wings (1977-80).
“Alex separated himself from a strong pool of candidates with a deep knowledge of the game and an ability to articulate his message,” MacDonald said. “He has grown up around the game and knows the commitment it takes to be a coach. Evan and I are looking forward to working with him and can’t wait to get started this fall.”