Dubuque Senior’s lightweights made quick work on the mat in Thursday’s regular-season dual finale.
Mason Besler (120 pounds), Zion Deah (126) and Tyler Smith (132) each registered a pin in less than a minute, with Deah sticking his opponent in just 22 seconds, and the Rams beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42-26, on Thursday night at Nora Gymnasium.
Gabriel Christensen (113), Sam Scott (145), Beau Healey (160) and Cohen Pfohl (285) also won by fall for Senior, which won seven of 12 contested bouts by fall.
Dubuque Hempstead 48, Iowa City High 27 — At Moody Gym: Mitchell Murphy (120), Josiah Schaetzle (160), Zach Conlon (285), Mitchell Pins (106) and Evan Bratten (113) won by fall as the Mustangs beat the Little Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 65, Dubuque Wahlert 9 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Michael Bormann won by fall in 5:46 at 220 and Jerren Gille won a 5-2 decision at 126 in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Hawks.
Linn-Mar 65, Western Dubuque 18 — At Marion, Iowa: Drew Burds (170), Derek Hoerner (195) and Jagger McCool (145) registered pins, but the Bobcats lost to the Lions in a matchup of Iowa Class 3A regional dual qualifiers.
Trailblazers go 2-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jake Schmidt (120), Alex Hageman (160) and Ryan Funke (182) went 3-0 for Beckman Catholic, which beat Maquoketa (48-18) and Center Point-Urbana (36-30) and lost to Solon (62-12).
Cam Tracy (138), Sam Thines (145) and Jackson Van Keuren (220) went 3-0 for Maquoketa, which lost to Center Point-Urbana (36-28) and Solon (60-13).
West Delaware 43, Independence 19 — At Manchester, Iowa: Brent Yonkovic (152), Garrison Gillihan (170) and Will Ward (195) won by fall as the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Hawks beat the Mustangs in a potential preview of next week’s Iowa Class 2A regional dual final.
Flores wins Upper Iowa title — At Tripoli, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores pinned his way to the Upper Iowa Conference 106-pound championship, sticking Postville’s Moe Hashi in 30 seconds in the final at the league meet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport Assumption 56, Bellevue Marquette 43 — At Davenport, Iowa: Isaac Brinker scored 11 points and Caden Kettmann added 10, but the Mohawks fell to 15-2 overall.
Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey scored a game-high 28 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and the Cubans routed the Bulldogs. Riley Rosenkranz and Reece Rosenkranz added 16 points apiece and Cody Houtakker had 13.
Southwestern 56, Fennimore 37 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Landon Rogers scored 14 points, Anthony Martin added 11 and Tyler Brotzman 10, and the Wildcats beat the Golden Eagles in a SWAL matchup.
Darlington 76, Riverdale 48 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Redbirds rolled to a SWAL victory over Riverdale.
Lancaster 57, Richland Center 50 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held off the Hornets in Southwest Wisconsin Conference play.
Dodgeville 61, Platteville 54 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: The Dodgers outscored the Hillmen, 10-3, in the extra session to secure a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory.
River Ridge (Wis.) 64, Benton 58 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves held off the Zephyrs in Six Rivers Conference action.
Potosi 68, Cassville 28 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 23 points, Gavin Wunderlin added 12 and Dawson Weber 11, and the Chieftains rolled to victory over the Six Rivers Conference rival Comets, who got 14 points from Eli Adams.
Shullsburg 63, Belmont 46 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Miners cruised to a Six Rivers Conference victory over the Braves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa 74, Bellevue Marquette 36 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals routed the Mohawks in a matchup between two of the area’s up-and-coming programs.
Oregon 53, Cuba City 47 — At Oregon, Wis.: WIAA Division 1 Oregon handed the Division 4 No. 2-ranked Cubans their first loss of the season.
Lena-Winslow 44, Scales Mound/River Ridge 33 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Panthers led Scales Mound/River Ridge by two points at halftime and pulled away to victory.
