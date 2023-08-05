DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ryan Mabe still can’t quite figure out why Fred Martin hand-picked him to guide one of the most tradition-rich high school baseball programs in Iowa.
Turns out, Martin knew exactly what he was doing.
In his just his second season as a baseball coach at any level and the first year at the head of a program, Mabe guided Beckman Catholic to the seventh state championship in school history last month. In the process, he helped Martin fulfill a promise to his long-time buddy, Tom Jenk Jr., before the Hall of Famer passed away in 2017 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.
Recommended for you
Jenk insisted on Martin serving as the caretaker of the Trailblazers until he could find someone “who bleeds green and gold” to eventually take over the program. It took a little convincing and a 2022 season in which Mabe served as somewhat of an apprentice to Martin before the Blazers returned to the pinnacle of Class 2A.
“I’m super grateful to Fred, and to this day, I have no idea what he saw in me,” said Mabe, the Telegraph Herald Co-Coach of the Year. “A lot has been made of those conversations Fred had with T.J. before he passed away, and I definitely don’t feel deserving of what he was promising him in selecting me. But, how it’s all worked out, it’s definitely been a blessing.
“I was a fine player when I was at Beckman, but I was never the best ever. There’s such an incredible history there, and most of it is because of Coach Jenk. There are times it’s still hard for me to comprehend that I’m actually the head coach at Beckman.”
Despite Mabe’s lack of baseball coaching experience, Martin approached him with the idea of taking over at Beckman during halftime of a freshman basketball game 2½ years ago. Mabe has loved baseball as long as he can remember and played semi-pro ball into his 30s so he understands the nuances of the game, but he didn’t know if that would necessarily translate to coaching high school varsity baseball.
Mabe met a big criteria.
“I definitely did find someone who bleeds green and gold,” Martin, a long-time Jenk assistant coach who went 143-78 in six seasons at the helm and listed himself as co-head coach with Jenk when Beckman won its last state title in 2017, said last fall when officially passing the torch to Mabe. “It was very important to me, too. It was a promise I made to my buddy, and I kept it. If Ryan wouldn’t have taken it, I would have still done it, for sure. But we have the right guy in there.
“Throughout (last) summer, I gave him more and more responsibility. He loved it, and he excelled at it. By the end of the year, I didn’t have to do a whole lot. So, yes, he’s ready. He’s more than ready.”
Martin threw Mabe right into the fire last season, assigning him the responsibility of the third-base coaching box — a position held by most high school head coaches. And he let Mabe call the shots.
The two said they agreed on roughly 95-98% of the decisions Mabe made last season. And, when Martin didn’t agree on a move, he waited until after a game to have a conversation to learn Mabe’s thought process.
By the end of the season, Mabe pretty much called all the shots. But he still considered Martin the man in charge.
“He brought so much to our team, and it was huge for me to have him there last season,” Mabe said. “I’d sit next to him the entire game, and we’d discuss strategy all the time. ‘What are we going to do here?’ It meant a lot to me to learn how he sees the game and pick his brain. Even when I wasn’t sure, he’d keep saying, ‘You’ll be good. You’ll figure it out.’
“The fact that we agreed on what the next step would be almost all of the time and we were always on the same page as far as game-planning gave me the confidence to think, ‘Maybe I am seeing things correctly, and I’m understanding the right way to play the game.’ It helped that we had great leaders on the team who made the transition easier for me. And we had just as good of a group this year.”
Mabe also borrowed a significant portion of Jenk’s playbook. He let the boys play loose and free, and that bred confidence.
“With a lot of teams, you see their coaches get on their guys when they make mistakes, but he never did that,” said first-team all-state pitcher Nate Offerman. “He’d basically say, ‘OK, you made a mistake, let’s learn something from it. It will make us a better team for the end of the year when the games mean a lot more.’ He let us have fun all year. There’s no stress when your coach’s main priority is letting you have fun.
“I wasn’t planning on going out for baseball this summer, because I wanted to focus on golf. He basically told me I should come out for baseball and have fun and said, ‘If you want to be good, be good.’ Obviously, that means working at it. But when your coach approaches it like that, of course you’re going to want to be good.”
When Mabe graduated from Beckman in 2008, he never dreamed of returning to the school or standing in the third-base coaching box where Jenk became a fixture for decades.
“Tom was larger than life, and you just expected him to be there forever,” Mabe said. “It’s a big responsibility and a big ask. All I’m trying to do is keep the tradition going in terms of all he did. We are who we are because of him.
“As a coach, I keep going back to when I was a player for Coach Jenk. The thing I admired the most was the confidence he instilled in you and how relaxed it was. We have a long history of guys stepping up and coming through in situations they normally wouldn’t because of that attitude. If you stay positive, that only helps the kids.”
2023: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque and Ryan Mabe, Dyersville Beckman
2022: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque and Steve Graber, Cuba City
2021: Kory Tuescher, Dubuque Wahlert
2020: Jeff Rapp, Dubuque Hempstead
2019: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque
2018: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque
2017: Fred Martin, Dyersville Beckman
2016: Mark Pedretti, Prairie du Chien
2015: Roamn Hummel, Cascade
2014: Jeff Rapp, Dubuque Hempstead
2013: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman
2012: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman
2011: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman
2010: Tom Witry, Dubuque Hempstead
2009: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman