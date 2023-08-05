07212023-beckmanvsunderwood33-sg.JPG
Ryan Mabe led his alma mater, Beckman Catholic, to its seventh Iowa state baseball title in his first season as head coach. He shares the TH Coach of the Year award with Western Dubuque’s Casey Bryant.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ryan Mabe still can’t quite figure out why Fred Martin hand-picked him to guide one of the most tradition-rich high school baseball programs in Iowa.

Turns out, Martin knew exactly what he was doing.

