Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
No. 5 NORTHERN IOWA (0-1, 0-1 Missouri Valley) at YOUNGSTOWN STATE (0-1, 0-1 MVC)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last meeting: Northern Iowa won, 21-14, on Oct. 5, 2019
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 23-8
Facts & figures: The Panthers are coming off a last-second 24-20 home loss to South Dakota State in their season opener last weekend. Youngstown State began its spring season with a 25-7 loss at North Dakota State. … Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley is already the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-time leader in coaching victories (159). He also needs one more league win to reach 100 MVC wins in his tenure. … Youngstown State offers a newer look this season with a first-year head coach, former Iowa State director of player personnel Doug Phillips, leading the way. The teams have split the last six games in the series and the Panthers haven’t won in Youngstown, Ohio, since 2010. … Former Western Dubuque standout Billy Blaser is listed as the second-string right guard on Northern Iowa’s depth chart for today’s game. Former Dubuque Senior star Sam Schnee is listed No. 2 at one of the wide receiver positions. Schnee saw action in last week’s game, but did not register any statistics.