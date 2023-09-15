Dubuque Hempstead was enjoying its best start to a season since 2009.
Unfortunately, Muscatine prevented the Mustangs from matching that team’s 4-0 start.
Ty Cozad set the Muskies’ all-time rushing record as Muscatine sent Iowa Class 5A No. 4-ranked Hempstead to its first loss of the season, 41-21, on Friday night in Muscatine, Iowa.
The Mustangs slipped to 3-1 overall.
Marion 34, Maquoketa 7 — At Marion, Iowa: The Cardinals blocked a field goal and an extra-point attempt in the first half, but the Wolves led by 13 at the break and handed Maquoketa (1-3) its first loss of the season. Carter Meyer scored the Cardinals’ lone touchdown on a 7-yard run.
West Delaware 42, Webster City 13 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (2-2) returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown on the way to a 28-0 halftime lead in a win over the Lynx.
Wilton 47, Beckman Catholic 7 — At Wilton, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell into a 28-0 halftime deficit in their Class 1A District 5 opener and fell to 0-4 overall.
West Branch 38, Cascade 0 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Cougars fell behind, 24-0, at halftime and slipped to 0-4 overall, 0-1 in Class 1A District 5.
Bellevue 42, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Hunter Putman threw for 132 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and a score as the Comets (2-2, 2-1 Class A District 4) beat the Eagles (1-3, 1-2).
Maquoketa Valley 59, Postville 0 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (3-1, 2-1 Class A District 4) blitzed to a 46-0 halftime lead and bounced back from their first loss of the year.
Saranac 32, Galena 20 — At Saranac, Mich.: The Pirates (2-2) fell into a 25-6 hole at halftime and couldn’t climb out on their trip to Michigan.
Fulton 40, Stockton 16 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Steamers led by 10 at halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Blackhawks (1-3, 0-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference).
River Ridge 21, Blue Ridge 20 — At Farmer City, Ill.: The Wildcats won a tight decision for the second consecutive week and improved to 2-2.
Platteville 21 Prairie du Chien 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: TJ Pink threw touchdown passes to Garrison Tashner and Tyler Sasse, and Riley Donahoe added a rushing touchdown as the Hillmen (4-1, 3-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) beat the Blackhawks for the first time since 2016 and handed Prairie du Chien its first home shutout loss since 2017.
Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows 5-0, 3-0 SWC) built a 22-0 halftime lead and remained undefeated with a victory over the Hornets.
Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Eagles (2-3, 0-3 SWAL) fell behind, 28-0, in the first half in a loss to the Pointers.
Cuba City 28, Belleville 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Gavin Vaassen caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 22 yards for another score as the Cubans (3-2, 2-1 SWAL) beat Belleville.
Black Hawk/Warren 34, Southwestern/East Dubuque 20 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The WarCats (2-3, 0-3 Six Rivers Conference) took a 20-14 lead into halftime, but the Warriors scored 20 straight points to secure the win.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 4, Webster 0 — At St. Louis: Sebastian Carranza, Ethan Dietrich, Brock Jurinek and Lucas Godon scored goals as the Pioneers (4-0-2) beat Webster.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 2, Webster 1 — At St. Louis: Sarah Liljestrand and Lexi Ward scored in the first half as the Pioneers (4-0-1) remained unbeaten.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks win twice — At Lillis AWC: Autumn Finch had 27 kills and Sophie Younkin had 13 as Loras (5-5) beat Monmouth (25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15) and Saint Mary’s (25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25.
Spartans take 2 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Emma Powell had 27 kills, six aces and 27 digs as Dubuque defeated St. Scholastica (25-12, 25-19, 25-2) and Westminster (25-22, 25-21, 25-16).
Pioneers go 2-0 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Claudia Johnson had 19 kills as UW-Platteville (9-1) beat Rose-Hulman (25-21, 25-9, 25-22) and Clarkson (25-15, 25-18, 25-18).