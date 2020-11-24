Twenty-three area players were selected to the 2020 Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s football all-state teams, released today.
Dubuque Senior’s Jim Bonifas was one of five area players to earn first-team honors, landing a spot on the Class 4A offensive line. West Delaware quarterback Jared Voss, offensive lineman Carson Petlon and linebacker Wyatt Voelker were named to the Class 3A first team while Edgewood-Colesburg defensive back Parker Rochford was a first-team pick in Class A.
Dubuque Hempstead and West Delaware had an area-high four players selected to all-state teams.
Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert each had three players selected, while Western Dubuque, Dyersville Beckman and Cascade had two players honored. Maquoketa, Bellevue and Edgewood-Colesburg had one selection apiece.
Bonifas was joined by teammates Seth Bullock (second-team linebacker) and Cain McWilliams (third-team running back).
Dubuque Hempstead offensive lineman Cayden Lovett and hybrid defensive lineman Jalen Smith were tabbed for the Class 4A second team while Mustangs quarterback Aidan Dunne and defensive back Zach Sabers landed on the third team.
In addition to the three first-teamers, West Delaware landed defensive lineman Christian Nunley on the 3A third team.
All three of Wahlert’s picks landed on the 3A second team: defensive lineman Nick Bandy, defensive back Gabe Anstoetter and placekicker Nathan Donovan.
Western Dubuque’s prolific passing duo of quarterback Garrett Baumhover and receiver Tommy DeSollar were also named to the Class 3A second team.
Maquoketa receiver Caiden Atienza was a third-team selection in Class 2A.
Cascade running back Jack Menster and defensive lineman Ted Weber were second-team honorees in Class 1A. Dyersville Beckman kick returner Trent Koelker made the second team while Trailblazers tight end Elliot Naughton was voted to the third team.
Bellevue linebacker Jacob Waller made the second team in Class A.
Bonifas was the top blocker for a Senior offense than ran for 1,336 yards and passed for 1,132 yards with 23 combined touchdowns. He registered 17 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries on defense.
McWilliams was the primary beneficiary of Bonifas’ blocking, running 158 times for 858 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Bullock was a defensive standout for the Rams, recording 60.5 tackles, 30 solo, with 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and a defensive touchdown.
Lovett was a key lineman for a Hempstead offense that accumulated 3,415 yards and 41 touchdowns. He recorded 29.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one interception on defense.
Smith could stand up and play linebacker or put his fingers in the turf as a down lineman for Hempstead. He registered 26 tackles, 22 solo, with 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception on defense while carrying the ball 59 times for 378 yards and four touchdowns on offense.
Sabers was a versatile playmaker for the Mustangs, recording 26.5 tackles, 25 solo, with one tackle for loss and two interceptions on defense. He also carried the ball 79 times for 383 yards and seven touchdowns with 13 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
But Dunne was the catalyst. The three-year starter completed 125 of 206 passes (60.7%) for 1,755 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was also the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 113 times for 617 yards and 15 touchdowns. He saw limited time on defense, but finished with 9.5 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and an interception.
Voss completed 87 of 137 passes (63.5%) for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns with 5 interceptions and also was the team’s leading rusher, running 186 times for 1,339 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Voelker was the other piece to West Delaware’s punishing ground attack and ran 201 times for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense he registered 91 tackles, 75 solo, with 20 tackles for loss, four sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Petlon was the top blocker for the West Delaware offense, which rushed for 3,788 yards and 68 touchdowns while throwing for another 1,253 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense he registered 18 tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack.
Nunley also helped block for the offense and on defense finished with 61 tackles, 53 solo, with 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Bandy helped solidify Wahlert’s stingy defense and recorded 34.5 tackles, 30 solo, with 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery. He caught 16 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
Anstoetter finished with 71 tackles, 59 solo, with six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He also carried the ball 126 times for 867 yards and eight touchdowns with nine receptions for 143 yards and another score.
Donovan made 5 of 8 field goals with a long of 45 and was 25-for-26 on extra-point attempts. He had a touchback on four of his 39 kickoffs and also recorded seven tackles and an interception on defense.
Baumhover completed 134 of 230 passes (58.3%) for 2,203 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran 34 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns
DeSollar was Baumhover’s favorite target, hauling in 58 passes for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns. He made 22.5 tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions on defense.
Atienza had 40 receptions for 524 yards and five touchdowns for the Cardinals. He made 22 solo tackles on defense, with four tackles for loss and one sack. He averaged 32.8 yards on five kickoff returns with one returned for a touchdown.
Koelker was a play-making maven for the Trailblazers and averaged 15.6 yards on nine punt returns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. He had 27 tackles, 19 solo, with two tackles for loss and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was also the team’s leading receiver with 42 receptions for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Naughton caught eight passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns while serving in a critical role for the Beckman offense. He made 29.5 tackles, 19 solo, with seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
Menster was the offensive engine for the Cougars and carried the ball 201 times for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he registered 91 tackles, 75 solo, with 20 tackles for loss, four sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Weber was a force on the line, finishing the season with 50.5 tackles, 31 solo, with 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was also a key blocker for a Cascade team that ran for more than 2,000 yards and passed for another 1,156 with 42 combined touchdowns.
Waller finished the season with 49 tackles, 38 solo, and added 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown. He also ran 111 times for 774 yards and six touchdowns, and caught 20 passes for 297 yards and three more scores for the Comets.
Rochford did just about everything for the Vikings. He completed 56 of 129 passes (43.4%) for 975 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 45 times for 420 yards and seven TDs and caught six passes for 106 yards and another score. On defense he recorded 35.5 tackles, 26 solo, with 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He averaged 21.2 yards on five punt returns, returned one kickoff and averaged 38.3 yards on 21 punts.