Dubuque Senior’s Gavin Hall and Dubuque Hempstead’s Devin Tigges continued a Dubuque tradition by earning spots on the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association’s annual Senior Scholastic Team.
To be recognized on the team, which includes just 16 athletes, a swimmer or diver must be a state meet qualifier in at least one individual event and carry a minimum of a 3.25 unweighted grade point average and a minimum of a 21 ACT score.
Hall qualified for state in all four of his events after landing second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division honors. He placed 19th in the 100 backstroke in 54.60 and 25th in the 100 butterfly in 54.44. Also at state, he swam the backstroke leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.64 to finish 21st and swam a leg on the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:32.64. At the district meet, Hall finished third in both the butterfly and backstroke.
Tigges earned second-team all-MVC honors before becoming a four-event state qualifier. He took 27th in the 500 in 1:29.34 and 29th in the 200 in 1:50.79 and also swam on the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:29.34) and the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:16.48).
Cedar Rapids Washington’s Mats McGrath was named the Boys Senior Scholastic winner as the top-performing member of the academic squad. He finished in the top 11 of all four of his events at the state meet hosted by Linn-Mar High School.
The Senior Scholastic Team debuted in 1997. While Dubuque did not have a representative on the inaugural team, at least one boy or one girl has earned a spot on the teams every year since calendar year 1998. A total of 63 swimmers or divers from Dubuque have been recognized with the honor.
This fall, Hempstead’s Samantha Fish and Wahlert’s Zoe Heiar earned spots on the Senior Scholastic Team.
HEMPSTEAD TEAM WINS CASE STUDY COMPETITION
High school teams from Dubuque Hempstead, Mason City and Tremont, Ill., won their divisions at the inaugural Loras College sport management virtual sport management case study competition on Feb. 25. The Hempstead team included students Emily Davidson, Rachel Garrett, Dalton Runde and Nyal Upal.
The Loras Sport Business Club sponsored the event, which featured a keynote address from American Rivers Conference commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen and a case study on which sport the league should add next. Teams were comprised of two to five high school students and had 60 minutes to prepare a 10-minute presentation defending their selection. Judges included Loras athletic officials, alums working in the field and current students.
IOWA BOYS STATE TOURNEY TELEVISED
Mediacom Communications will provide Iowa television viewers with a mix of live-action and replay coverage of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s boy’s state basketball tournament from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MC22 will carry live-action coverage for quarterfinal and semifinal games in each class, which began Monday. Live coverage for semifinal games begins Wednesday and continues Thursday. Replay coverage of each championship game will be aired Sunday.
The tournament’s championship games on Friday will be televised live on IHSSN television affiliates, with a free live stream available on ihssn.com. The IHSSN partnership with Mediacom provides MC22 with replay rights for the championship games, as well as the previously televised quarterfinals and semifinals.
DRAKE RELAYS TO HOST HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES
The Drake Relays announced last month the decision to host high school athletes, a year after postponing the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. All of the high school events will be held at Drake Stadium on Thursday, April 22, and tentatively from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. under strict COVID-19 protocols.
Coordinators said all running events will be contested as finals, except for the 4x100-meter relay which will have preliminaries. All field events will have preliminaries and finals. The 4x100 relay qualifiers will likely be reduced from 96 to 48 teams for high school boys, and from 96 teams to 48 teams for high school girls. The number of qualifiers for all other high school events will remain the same as in 2019, the most recent year of high school competition at the Drake Relays.