The top 4-Cylinders driver at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway isn’t even old enough to hold a regular driver’s license.
Jacob Welter’s No. 83X car isn’t usually the fastest at the track every Sunday night. At 15 years old, he’s got a thing or two to learn yet before his main sponsor (his uncle) decides to bump him up a class.
But there’s no doubt about it — Jacob’s heart is in racing.
In summers, when he’s not zipping around Dubuque’s 3/8-mile dirt oval, he can usually be found at another track soaking in whatever he can. Or he’ll fall asleep watching YouTube tutorials on innovative ways to get in front of the pack.
And when Jacob’s driving at the Fairgrounds, it’s surrounded by family. Uncle Kevin Welter serves as coach, helping Jacob get his start last summer at the age of 14. His cousin is a track official. His aunt runs the concession stand.
“It’s basically my family and when I turned 14, I wanted to do it,” said Jacob, a Farley, Iowa, native and Western Dubuque student. “It feels like I don’t have much experience yet, but I’m still competing, I feel like.”
Despite his age, Jacob Welter’s already got some nice hardware, too.
He earned his first career victory and was the Speedway’s season-long points champion in 4-Cylinders last summer. He’s on pace to repeat as the class champion again — six weeks into the season at Dubuque, Jacob Welter hasn’t missed a race. At 207 total points and five top-five finishes, he leads the 4-Cylinder standings yet again, 21 points ahead of Dubuque’s John W. Campbell.
A promising start for a kid driven to have a long career in this sport.
“In a few years, I’ll try to move up a class or two. I want to start being able to win in some of these,” Jacob said. “Finish and be safe. I’m trying to win, but it’s kind of hard with some of these people who sink more money into it than I do right now.”
Some might scoff at the idea of putting an adolescent behind the wheel of a speed machine. But Kevin Welter said the sport is getting younger and younger by the year. There’s usually a handful of teens from various pockets of Iowa joining Jacob Welter in the weekly Sunday features.
The uncle and nephew sometimes butt heads on the best ways to run the race. Kevin said Jacob looks to push the envelope and put some of the latest driving trends onto the track. Kevin’s philosophy is a little safer, but given Jacob’s early track record, it’s proven successful.
“There has to be desire,” said Kevin Welter, a former driver himself. “His desire’s 100 percent.”
Without children of his own, Kevin offered to get Jacob his start as a way to get fresh blood into the racing community. The pair hit the ground running. Kevin Welter said Jacob learned the same way he did at that age — trial by fire.
“Get in there and go. That’s what happened when we were kids,” Kevin Welter said. “They threw you in a truck and taught you how to drive and that’s what we did with him.
“It’s a big learning curve with the younger generation. The internet has its good and its bad (ideas) as far as habits on the track. Experience on any of this is going to beat anything somebody tells you.”
He might be the youngest face on the track, but Jacob Welter already might be the Speedway’s face of 4-Cylinders. Before the season began, it looked as though Dubuque might not run the 4-Cylinder class. So, Jacob Welter began contacting drivers throughout the state and recruiting them to come to the Fairgrounds.
Tanner Simon, Jacob’s older cousin who serves as a Speedway track official, said his young relative might be the main reason the 4-Cylinder series continued to run in Dubuque this summer.
“His class wouldn’t have been here at all unless he rounded up enough drivers to get them here,” Simon said. “Before the year even started, he had to go and recruit a bunch of drivers otherwise he wouldn’t have been racing in this class.
“He grew up at the track. He’s learinng as he goes and he gets better and better every year. I love it.”
Jacob Welter is still searching for his first win of the season, but 83X has been a steady presence up the leaderboard. Last weekend, Jacob placed third in the 4-Cylinder race for his top finish this year. That also marked his fifth top-five finish and sixth top-10 of 2020 at the Fairgrounds.
He’s not always the fastest. He’s definitely not the oldest.
But by building on these early feats, the feeling is Jacob Welter’s passion could carry him far in this sport.
“Our thing is to be here every week and do the best you can,” Kevin Welter said. “You don’t have to win, you just have to be there. I tell him that ‘to finish first, first you must finish.’ You can’t score points if you don’t finish, so that’s our philosophy. Finish every race.”