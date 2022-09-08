It was a night to remember for Benton senior Nate Lawrence last Friday night.
The Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg running back found the end zone early and often in the 48-20 win over close-town rival, Cuba City. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the night with six scores, one of which came through the air on a 37-yard pass from fellow senior Jacob Duerr.
“It was one of those games that I’ll never forget,” Lawrence said. “To beat Cuba City was a big deal for all of us, especially us seniors. It was a fun game to be a part of, and I don’t score any touchdowns without everyone else on the team out there helping me get in the end zone. It was a great team win for all of us.”
Lawrence, who was the second-leading rusher for the Knights last season, finished the game with five touchdowns on the ground on runs of 54, 20, 3, 3, and 33 yards. He ended the game with 15 carries for 158 yards to go along with six catches for 93 yards.
During last season, he scored a total of seven touchdowns.
“Nate’s one of those seniors who has put in a lot of work to increase his physical maturity the last few years,” Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg coach Todd Bastian said. “Last year we were in a lot of close games and couldn’t finish them for the win; this year you can see the size and strength of our guys and how that allowed us to pull away Friday night.”
Added Lawrence: “Coming into Friday’s game, our offense hadn’t been having the most success, so we spent a lot of time preparing and making sure everyone knew their role. To be able to not rely so much on our passing game and to have success running the ball was a real confidence boost for the entire team.”
Lawrence is in his second year as a starter for the Knights, playing both sides of the ball as linebacker and running back. He earned second-team all-conference honors last season at the safety position.
“I really enjoy playing both offense and defense,” he said. “It’s exciting to be on the field for the majority of the game.”
Lawrence is a three-sport athlete for Benton, competing on the basketball and track and field teams as well.
“I’ve been playing football since the fifth grade, it’s just a sport I’ve always loved,” he said. “It’s a ton of fun to play a sport with some of your closest friends.”
As one of 10 seniors on the tri-op football team, Lawrence said he believes he’s taken on some of the leadership role within the team.
“The seniors aren’t the most vocal group, but they do a great job of leading by their actions,” Bastian said. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit, and this team is all in on that. This TH award isn’t just Nate’s; it’s the entire team’s.”
