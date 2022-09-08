Nate Lawrence
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s Nate Lawrence tries to shake off a Cuba City defender during their game last week. Lawrence is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

It was a night to remember for Benton senior Nate Lawrence last Friday night.

The Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg running back found the end zone early and often in the 48-20 win over close-town rival, Cuba City. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the night with six scores, one of which came through the air on a 37-yard pass from fellow senior Jacob Duerr.

