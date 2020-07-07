If Lydia Ettema keeps bringing the power, big things could be in store for the Dubuque Hempstead softball team.
The power-hitting Mustang freshman clobbered two more home runs in Game 2 on Monday night to help Hempstead salvage a home split against Iowa City Liberty, dropping the opener, 5-1, but winning the nightcap, 5-4.
The Iowa Class 5A eighth-ranked Mustangs (11-5) fell into a 4-0 hole before scratching across a run in the fifth inning of the Game 1 loss, despite a 2-for-3 performance from Micki Blean. Blean again went 2-for 3 in Game 2 as Hempstead scored one in the first, three in the fourth and one in the sixth to secure the win. That’s when Ettema padded her team-leading home run total to six on the season.
Jadyn Glab also homered for the Mustangs in Game 2, helping Peyton Paulsen earn the victory from the circle.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-2, Dubuque Senior 2-0 — At Wiegand, Field: Samantha McDonald drove in both Rams runs on a homer in Game 1, but Senior (2-12) didn’t see much offense otherwise.
Wilton 13, Cascade 2 (5 innings) — At Wilton, Iowa: The Cougars (2-8) managed runs in the first and the third innings but a five-run frame for Wilton in the third put the game out of reach.
PREP BASEBALL
Mustangs move up — Dubuque Hempstead moved up to No. 5 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings. Western Dubuque was receiving votes and was 15th.
Dubuque Hempstead 10, Iowa City Liberty 2 — At Iowa City: The Mustangs won the opener for their ninth straight victory to start the season in a doubleheader against Iowa City Liberty.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-5, Dubuque Senior 5-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cole Smith went 3-for-4 in the opener for the Rams (7-7), but Senior fell behind early in both games and saw its winning streak end at three games.
West Liberty 7, Bellevue 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jackson Wagner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Comets, but Bellevue allowed four runs in the top of the seventh and fell to 3-7.