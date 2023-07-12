Dubuque Wahlert’s Bryce Rudiger delivers a pitch during the Golden Eagles’ game against Western Dubuque on June 16. Rudiger and the Golden Eagles host DeWitt Central in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 final tonight at Petrakis Park while the Bobcats host Mount Vernon in the Substate 3 final in Farley.
A pair of top-seeded Dubuque County baseball programs will play at home tonight for berths in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament next week in Iowa City.
Top-ranked and defending state champion Western Dubuque and No. 6 Dubuque Wahlert will play in substate championship games tonight in hopes of advancing to the eight-team state field next week at Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa.
The Bobcats and Golden Eagles have never qualified for state in the same season, but the two programs have combined to reach the big dance seven times in the past eight seasons. Western Dubuque owns the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason, and Wahlert landed the No. 6 overall seed.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
SUBSTATE 3
MOUNT VERNON (13-19) AT WESTERN DUBUQUE (32-9)
Site: Paul Scherrman Field, Farley, Iowa
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque defeated fifth-seeded Independence, 11-4, in the semifinals after run-ruling eighth-seeded Maquoketa, 10-0, in the opening round … No. 7-seeded Mount Vernon upset No. 3-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock, 9-4, in the semifinals and upset No. 2-seeded West Delaware, 3-2, in the opening round.
Series: Western Dubuque has gone 13-7 in the series since 2007-08, when gobound.com began record-keeping for Iowa high school athletic programs. The Bobcats have won four straight, but the teams haven’t played since 2018, the last year the two competed in the WaMaC Conference before Western Dubuque departed for the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Outlook: Western Dubuque has reached the summer state tournament six times, including last season when it won the first state title in program history after finishing second in 2006 ... Mount Vernon has been to state four times but hasn’t made the elite eight since 2013. The Mustangs finished second in 1995 and won the title two years later.
SUBSTATE 4
DEWITT CENTRAL (26-14) AT DUBUQUE WAHLERT (28-13)
Site: Petrakis Park, Dubuque
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Top-seeded Wahlert handled No. 5-seeded Solon, 8-1, in the semifinals after thumping eighth-seeded Vinton-Shellsburg, 11-1, in the opening round ... Third-seeded DeWitt Central upset second-seeded Davenport Assumption, 4-0, in the semifinals after defeating sixth-seeded Center Point-Urbana, 7-3, in the opening round.
Series: According to Bound, the Sabers have gone 5-4 in the series since 2008-09. They met in the substate semifinals last summer, and DeWitt Central earned a 7-3 upset victory. The Sabers have won two straight in the series.
Outlook: Wahlert has qualified for the summer state tournament eight times and last made the field in 2021, when it reached the championship game. The Golden Eagles made state three straight years from 2015-17 … DeWitt Central has reached the state tournament four times, all since 2010. The Sabers finished second in 2019 and last reached state in 2021.