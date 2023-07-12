06162023-wahlertvswestdubuquebaseball8-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Bryce Rudiger delivers a pitch during the Golden Eagles’ game against Western Dubuque on June 16. Rudiger and the Golden Eagles host DeWitt Central in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 final tonight at Petrakis Park while the Bobcats host Mount Vernon in the Substate 3 final in Farley.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

A pair of top-seeded Dubuque County baseball programs will play at home tonight for berths in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament next week in Iowa City.

Top-ranked and defending state champion Western Dubuque and No. 6 Dubuque Wahlert will play in substate championship games tonight in hopes of advancing to the eight-team state field next week at Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa.

