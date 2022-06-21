In a nod to its past, the Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cascade baseball team will host Bellevue in a River Valley Conference game this afternoon at the ballpark in Bernard.
The varsity game will start at 4:30 p.m., as Bernard doesn’t have lights.
The Cougars play in one of the state’s nicest facilities at American Legion Ballpark in Cascade. But coach Roamn Hummel came up with the idea of playing a few miles down the road in Bernard for a nostalgic twist to the schedule.
“The high school used to play games down there all the time back in the day, because most of the starters were from there,” Hummel said. “They haven’t done it since the early 1980s, but I thought it would be a pretty cool idea to go back down there and play. It’s neat to be able to do things like that every once in a while.”
Cascade’s last home games in Bernard came on July 8, 1983, when the Cougars swept a doubleheader from Northeast Goose Lake. Those Cascade teams featured current Creighton University basketball coach Greg McDermott, Pat Weber, Mark Simon, Jerry Melloy and Steve Callahan.
BOBCATS MOVE UP IN CLASS 3A POLL
Western Dubuque leapfrogged Mississippi Valley Conference rival Dubuque Wahlert into the No. 3 spot in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 3A poll on Monday. The Bobcats (21-4) were unranked in the preseason and sat at No. 5 last week.
Wahlert (17-6) went from No. 4 to No. 6 in this week’s poll. West Delaware (18-9) again received votes in Class 3A.
Dubuque Hempstead, on the heels of an 11-game winning streak, received votes in the Class 4A poll. The winning streak pushed the Mustangs to 15-6 entering this week.
In Class 2A, No. 3 Cascade (13-3) and No. 5 Dyersville Beckman (15-9) held their spots from last week.
The top-ranked teams include Johnston (23-1 in 4A), Davenport Assumption (19-3 in 3A), Van Meter (25-0 in 2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (23-0 in 1A).
NUIC ALL-STAR GAME SET FOR WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will hold its baseball all-star game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lena Park in Lena, Ill. The Western Division will face the North/South in a nine-inning game in which pitchers will be allowed to throw three innings.
East Dubuque’s Brandon Tashner and Warren/Stockton’s Jim Nielsen will coach the West All-Stars. The team will include East Dubuque’s Brevin Lee, Sam Huntington and Brody Tashner; Galena’s Ethan Hefel; River Ridge/Scales Mound’s Breyton Fry; and Warren/Stockton’s Caleb Mammoser, Alex Marsden, Drew Mensendike, Ian Broshous and Owen Logemann.
No admission will be charged, but spectators will not be allowed carry-ins.
