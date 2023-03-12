Loras College’s Mike Jasa won the 800-meter title, Benton grad Emma Lawrence finished top three in a pair of running events and Platteville grad Skye Digman added a fourth-place finish to help UW-La Crosse to the team championship at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Loras men placed third as a team after tallying four all-American honors on Saturday, led by Jasa, who ran 1 minute, 49.30 seconds to top the field by .71 seconds for the Duhawks.

