Loras College’s Mike Jasa won the 800-meter title, Benton grad Emma Lawrence finished top three in a pair of running events and Platteville grad Skye Digman added a fourth-place finish to help UW-La Crosse to the team championship at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
The Loras men placed third as a team after tallying four all-American honors on Saturday, led by Jasa, who ran 1 minute, 49.30 seconds to top the field by .71 seconds for the Duhawks.
Loras’ 4x400 relay of Ted Kruse, Josh Smith, Jasa and Matt Kruse was third in 3:12.07. Wyatt Kelly (4:06.99) was sixth in the mile and Matt Kruse (48.05) was seventh in the 400.
Recommended for you
Loras’ Josh Smith (6.85) was ninth and Derik Bunten (6.90) was 14th in the 60; Carter Oberfoell (1:52.06) was 11th in the 800; Ryan Harvey (4:09.92) was ninth in the mile; and Raymond Venditti (6-6) was 14th in the high jump.
Blake Hardison led Dubuque with a fourth-place run of 8.16 in the 60 hurdles. Cade Collier was an all-American after throwing 52 feet, 11 inches in the shot put and placing seventh. The Spartans also got top-20 finishes from Andrew Hutchinson (17th, 800), Clayton Hahn (12th, shot put), Jatavion Hawkins (15th, high jump) and Jaidyn Williams (18th, triple jump).
The Loras women were second in the 4x400 relay and Grace Alley added a pair of all-American honors. Harmony Creasy and Alyssa Pfadenhauer also placed top eight in individual events for the Duhawks.
UW-La Crosse’s Lawrence finished second in the 200 in 24.44 seconds, just .13 behind winner Kenadee Wayt of Mount Union. She was also third in the 60 hurdles in 8.53 seconds.
Digman, who won the weight throw on Friday, finished fourth in the shot put (47-10 1/2).
The Loras quartet of Marion Edwards, Stevie Lambe, Creasy and Pfadenhauer ran 3:45.01 to place second in the 4x400. Alley was third in the triple jump (40 feet, 2 1/4 inches) and fourth in the high jump (5-5 1/4). Pfadenhauer finished sixth (56.10) in the 400 and Creasy was eighth in the triple jump (38-6 3/4)
The Duhawks’ Aaliyah Collier was 10th in the high jump in 5-3 1/4. Edwards was 11th in the 60 (7.67) and 14th in the 200 (24.97).
River Ridge (Ill.) product Breya Christopher, of Wartburg, took third in the high jump (5-7 3/4) and 11th in the triple jump (38-3 3/4).
Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder (47-9) was fifth in the shot put. UW-Platteville’s Brenna Noon (43-5) was 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.