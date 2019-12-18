FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Fennimore Golden Eagles are continuing to develop their new identity this season.
After losing three starters — including four-year starter and leading scorer Reid Larson — to graduation, the Eagles improved to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in conference play Tuesday night with a dominant 80-36 win over Riverdale.
“It’s a challenge to have to replace those three guys, and I’ve asked our underclassman to assume larger roles this season,” Fennimore coach Troy Larson said. “This group learned a lot from last year’s team, including that when we play for each other, good things happen.”
Good things look to be happening more often in Fennimore’s future, with junior Adam Larson and senior Kellen Kenney leading the way this winter. Freshman and younger brother Brady Larson has also been added to the mix and has been a bright contributor on offense. During Tuesday’s game, he scored 13 points for the Eagles.
“Brady is playing a role that isn’t favorable for a freshman, but he knows what it takes,” Troy Larson said. “He’s been brought up around the game and this has been a challenge he’s wanted.”
Fennimore shut the door on Riverdale early, jumping out to a 19-4 lead in the opening minutes of play. Adam Larson, who threw down six dunks during the game, finished the first half with all of his team-high 21 points. He also added seven blocks.
“We know that we have to come out of the gates right away,” Adam Larson said. “We had a slow start against Boscobel and it took us a little while to come back from that. We know that once we get further into SWAL play we won’t be able to get away with that.”
The Golden Eagles are one of three ranked teams in the SWAL so far this season.
“We know that we are going to have some really tough games coming up,” Adam Larson said. “We got a good test from Prairie du Chien earlier in the season and I thought our younger guys handled it well, but we know we have to bring it every single night.”
Fennimore led, 55-24, at the half. Kenney added 14 points in the first half and would finish the night with 16. He also added 14 assists and nine rebounds.
“Kellen showed a lot of growth during that win over Prairie du Chien,” Troy Larson said. “Adam, Warren (Adam) and him have really taken this team on their shoulders. This group gets along well with one another and they continue to improve.”
The Eagles continued to control the floor, starting the second half on a 10-0 run.
“Are we where we want to be yet?” Troy Larson said. “We are definitely not there yet, but I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken so far.”
The Chieftains (2-5, 0-3) were led by Dylan Kagel with 10 points.