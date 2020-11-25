Jordan Lake hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 66 seconds remaining in overtime, and Xavier Johnson’s free throw with 7 seconds left proved critical as Clarke outlasted Culver-Stockton, 78-77, on Tuesday night in Canton, Mo.
Lake, a former Western Dubuque standout who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, gave the Pride a 77-74 lead with 1:06 left. Johnson’s free throw pushed the lead to four before Culver-Stockton’s Jakob Happel hit a trey at the buzzer.
Deylon Johnson shot 7-for-14 from the floor and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead Clarke (2-1, 1-0 Heart of America Conference) with 21 points.
Xavier Johnson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and former Dubuque Hempstead star Keith Johnson had 11 points and three boards.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 85, Graceland 39 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Makenna Haase scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Pride (3-1, 1-1 Heart of America Conference) to a blowout victory over Graceland.
Former Cascade standout Nicole McDermott added 17 points and six rebounds, and former Bellevue star Giana Michels chipped in 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 57, Northeast Goose Lake 27 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Alyssa Lux scored a game-high 19 points, Ally Hoffman added 14, and the Cougars opened their season with a runaway victory.
Dyersville Beckman 67, Independence 33 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers routed the Mustangs to win their season opener.
Easton Valley 45, Bellevue Marquette 44 — At Preston, Iowa: The River Hawks clipped the Mohawks in the season opener for both teams.
Clayton Ridge 47, South Winneshiek 31 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles rolled past the Warriors to win their season opener.
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Maquoketa 57 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Vinton-Shellsburg rallied out of a 10-point deficit to spoil the Cardinals’ opener.
Maquoketa Valley 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 22 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats rolled past the Vikings in the season opener for both teams.
Southwestern 74, Benton 54 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats rolled to victory over Benton in their season opener.
New Glarus 61, Darlington 19 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The Redbirds fell on the road in their season opener.