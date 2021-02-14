The recruiting process couldn’t have been more different for P.J. Fletcher the second time he went through it.
Four years older and wiser, the Dubuque Fighting Saints captain had a much better feel for how things work. And he had to navigate the college hockey waters in the midst of a pandemic, with completely different recruiting regulations.
The 6-foot-2, 183-pound forward from Dana Point, Calif., on Thursday committed to play for Miami of Ohio, which plays in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Fletcher played at Quinnipiac as a freshman last season before returning to junior hockey to seek a new home.
“The first time around, I was pretty young — I was 15 — and I really didn’t understand what I should be looking for in a school,” Fletcher said. “This time, I took my time, I didn’t rush it. Based on my previous experience, I was able to make a much more educated decision.
“I wanted to go somewhere I could develop as a player and, hopefully, get to that next level after college and keep playing. I feel Miami is the best place for that. I really like the coaches there, and I know I’ll be able to get better as a player there. They take their time in developing players and they take pride in developing their players. They really care about you as a player.”
Fletcher tallied six points — all assists — in 30 games at Quinnipiac last season before opting to play elsewhere. The Saints selected him in the third round, 45th overall, in last spring’s USHL Draft in hopes he could provide a stabilizing influence for a team expected to include several first-year USHL players.
He hasn’t disappointed.
“The players selected him as our captain, pretty much unanimously, because he does the right things around the rink and he’s a role model in his daily routine,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We have double the first-year guys we normally have, and it’s been really good for them to see a guy like him from the college level do things the right way, instead of him being a guy just biding his time before going back to the college level.
“That’s been a big help off the ice, and on the ice he’s more of the same. He never gives up, and because of his off-ice habits, he has the energy to always be there. He’s super reliable on the ice and off.”
Fletcher has contributed seven goals and 17 points while taking only eight penalty minutes in 21 games this season. And he has seen ice time in all situations.
“The coaches have given me a great opportunity here,” Fletcher said. “They allow me to play my game, they help me a lot with video work and they take the time to develop my skill set on the ice. They’ve given me the confidence again to do what I know I can do.”
The confidence helped him go through the tricky recruiting process this season. Because of the pandemic, college scouts cannot watch prospects in person or allow campus vistis.
“It’s so much more different than it was the last time I went through it,” Fletcher said. “Everything is based off your own research, and the Miami coaches did a great job of sending over materials on every aspect of life there.
“It helped that I know a guy on the team (California native Ben Lown) and I could ask him all kinds of questions. And (teammate) Primo Self is going there, so he’s been real helpful in the process.”