Purdue Iowa Basketball

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during their Big Ten Conference game Tuesday night in Iowa City.

 Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

Purdue handed Iowa a pair of demoralizing regular-season losses last year.

Iowa turned things around quickly this year.

Luka Garza scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half, and No. 4-ranked Iowa surged past the Boilermakers, 70-55, in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Garza scored at least 20 points in his 17th consecutive Big Ten game and added nine rebounds, narrowly missing his fifth double-double of the season and 25th of his career.

Garza sank a pair of free throws then hit a 3 as part of a 10-0 Iowa run midway through the first half as the Hawkeyes took a 21-13 lead. Purdue answered with an 8-0 run, highlighted by a triple and a dunk from Aaron Wheeler that drew the Boilermakers even at 21 with 6:02 left in the half.

Joe Wieskamp added seven of his 17 points points in the first half as Iowa took a 37-27 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 15 in the second half.

Iowa (7-1, 1-0) won its Big Ten opener for the first time since 2015 and beat the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1) for the first time since Jan. 12, 2017. Purdue handed the Hawkeyes a 104-68 defeat in West Lafayette on Feb. 5 last season, then backed it up a month later with a 77-68 win in Iowa City. The teams met just once in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.