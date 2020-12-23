Purdue handed Iowa a pair of demoralizing regular-season losses last year.
Iowa turned things around quickly this year.
Luka Garza scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half, and No. 4-ranked Iowa surged past the Boilermakers, 70-55, in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Garza scored at least 20 points in his 17th consecutive Big Ten game and added nine rebounds, narrowly missing his fifth double-double of the season and 25th of his career.
Garza sank a pair of free throws then hit a 3 as part of a 10-0 Iowa run midway through the first half as the Hawkeyes took a 21-13 lead. Purdue answered with an 8-0 run, highlighted by a triple and a dunk from Aaron Wheeler that drew the Boilermakers even at 21 with 6:02 left in the half.
Joe Wieskamp added seven of his 17 points points in the first half as Iowa took a 37-27 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 15 in the second half.
Iowa (7-1, 1-0) won its Big Ten opener for the first time since 2015 and beat the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1) for the first time since Jan. 12, 2017. Purdue handed the Hawkeyes a 104-68 defeat in West Lafayette on Feb. 5 last season, then backed it up a month later with a 77-68 win in Iowa City. The teams met just once in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.