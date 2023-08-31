Annie Gilligan has been waiting to join her older sister, Molly, on the Dubuque Senior girls swimming & diving team for four years.
But the freshman wanted so much more out of the experience, so she put in extra time chasing the black line at the bottom of the pool to make an immediate impact with the Rams.
And she has. At a state level.
Through just three meets, Annie Gilligan has posted the state’s fastest times in four events and the second-fastest time in another. She earned the Rams’ lone win in the season-opening meet at perennial power Iowa City West, contributed to wins in all four of her swims at the Ram Relays on Saturday and won all four of her events Tuesday in a double-dual sweep of Decorah and Waterloo West.
“It’s been a long four years of waiting for this and now it’s finally here, so I want to make the most of the opportunity I have to swim with Molly,” said Annie Gilligan, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “The last couple of years, I’ve been coming to her high school meets and timing (races on the pool deck), so I had a pretty good idea what high school swimming was all about. But she’s helped me so much, just in understanding how it all works and what it takes to be successful.
“It’s been so much fun already.”
Annie Gilligan rocketed to the top of the state leaderboard in the 100-yard freestyle (55.36), the 500 freestyle (5:28.75), 100 backstroke (1:00.89) and 200 individual medley (2:18.16). Her 1:00.16 in the 100 butterfly ranks second, and she has been the Rams’ top point producer.
“I’m not that surprised, because she’s worked so hard for all these years and she trained so hard this summer to get those times,” said Molly Gilligan, a senior. “I’m hoping that, when we get to the end of the season and our taper comes, she can just go crazy. I’m so happy for her, and I can’t wait to see her only get faster and faster these next four years of high school.
“Honestly, I get more excited for her events than I do for my own. At the Ram Relays, I got so caught up in cheering for her that I thought, ‘Oh, shoot, I have to go swim my events.’ She’s a little faster than me, but it’s been so much fun and she pushes me every day with the energy she brings to the team.”
The admiration has been mutual. Molly Gilligan qualified for the state meet in each of her first three seasons, despite battles with illness the past two years.
“That motivates me so much,” Annie Gilligan said. “She’s worked so hard even when she hasn’t been at her best. If she can put in that kind of effort, so can I.”
Annie Gilligan has already started flirting with program records. That’s the kind of rarified air reserved for previous Senior swimmers who went on to swim at the NCAA Division I level.
“It doesn’t happen very often that your top swimmer in every event is a freshman,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “It takes a special swimmer to lead your fastest lane in practice every day. Our seniors do a great job of the mental leadership and making sure everyone knows what to do, but she’s the one who straps on the goggles and leads the swimming part of it.
“She’s been going to practice all year, every day for years and years and years to get to this point. A lot of swimmers have that dedication. But she has that something extra — the mentality, the physicality and the passion to do it. There’s a lot of natural talent to go along with her drive.”
But, to a certain extent, Annie Gillgan didn’t expect to see such results so early in her high school career.
“I’m actually very surprised,” said Annie Gilligan, who has enjoyed a highly successful club swimming career with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes. “We’ve had some really hard weeks of training the last few weeks, and sometimes it’s hard to get up for a meet after a long day at school. But I’m having so much fun with all the support you get from your teammates.”