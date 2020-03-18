Landon Schultz and Tristan Priest have been selected as this year’s recipients of the Carter Ray Giese Sportsmanship Award.
The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association players were recognized for their leadership, sportsmanship and loyalty to their team and the game. Priest plays for the Dubuque Devils high school team, and Schultz plays for the Junior Saints Squirt A team.
The awards honor Carter Giese, a young, talented multi-sport athlete with a zest for life and a positive attitude that inspired anyone pursuing athletics. He died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in 2013 at age 22 and just one week away from his graduation from the University of Iowa.
The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association and the Giese family awards an annual scholarship to athletes who demonstrate the same qualities that Carter Giese exemplified. The scholarship is supported by the Carter R. Giese Endowment Fund, which is held by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and helps local youth access recreational opportunities and supports programs that build strong character values.
“Carter had a unique, natural talent that allowed him to compete at a high level in almost every sport, although his special passion was for hockey,” the foundation wrote in a release announcing the scholarship winners. “He ranked highly in both assists and goals scored, while his sense of fairness meant he also recorded few penalty minutes.
“As confident and talented as he was, he was never arrogant. He appreciated competition for its own sake and was always fair and respectful. He demonstrated a sense of camaraderie toward his fellow competitors, whether teammates or opponents. With Carter, sports were never about winning or defeating an opponent—they were always about the joy of competing. Carter had much to give and never hesitated to help others. In both sports and life, Carter’s caring and respectful manner touched many lives in ways that reverberate through time. He was truly a young man whose life was a lesson for all of us.”
Other nominees for the award included: Blake Sieverding, Camdyn Spangler, Nolan Morrow, Elliot Trausch, Jack Fueger, Brayden Palmer and Bo Smith.
BILLMEYER, CASPER EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Dubuque Hempstead’s Tate Billmeyer and Dubuque Senior’s Pierce Casper have been selected to the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association’s annual Senior Scholastic Team, which included just 16 members. To be recognized on the team, a swimmer must be a state meet qualifier in at least one individual event and carry a minimum of a 3.25 unweighted grade point average and a minimum of a 21 ACT score.
The Dubuque schools have a long tradition of placing swimmers on the Senior Scholastic Team, which debuted in 1997. While Dubuque did not have a representative on the inaugural team, at least one boy or one girl has earned a spot on the teams every year since calendar year 1998. A total of 59 swimmers or divers from Dubuque have been recognized with the honor.
This fall, Wahlert’s Tori Michel and Maria Kircher and Senior’s Anna Pfeiffer made the squad. Michel attends Bellevue Marquette and Pfeiffer attends Western Dubuque.
DEVILS PLAYERS HONORED FOR ACADEMICS
Nine members of the Dubuque Devils earned the academic achievement award from the Midwest High School Hockey League. The recognition goes to student-athletes who carry a grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Dubuque’s honorees include: Cody Haynes, Jacob Noonan, Zach Picker, Tristan Priest, Hunter Roraff, Dane Schope, Sean Shealer, Bryan Waddick and Drew Zillig.
The Devils qualified for the JV state tournament and finished second to rival Waterloo in the eight-team field.