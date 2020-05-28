Jeff Adams has had a lot of time to kill these days. He’s used the last few months to honor his favorite summer pastime.
Adams and a group of friends formed a committee to create a Dubuque Area Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame and have recently settled on a 12-member inaugural induction class. The first group of inductees — all former players in local leagues — stretches back to the sport first exploded in the city in the 1970s.
Adams, 40, has played slow-pitch around town since he was a teenager. With the absence of popular sports like March Madness, he and his friends decided to pass the time by creating an all-time local slow-pitch bracket containing the top Dubuque players. It occurred to Adams that the city already has baseball and fast-pitch softball halls of fame. With how popular slow-pitch is around town, Adams said an enshrinement was in order.
“My whole life was growing up on local fields,” said Adams. “I grew up with rec leagues. Once you start playing and getting to know people, you make a lot of good friends. A lot of us use it as our night out. To me, it’s a lot of fun, win or lose.”
The 12-member inaugural class includes: Tom “T-Bird” Winner, Roger Dryer, Tom Wagner, Dick Doerr, Brian Meyer, Rick Althaus, Dave Slattery, Mike Weeber, Brian Gross, Roger Klumb, Eugene Wild and Bobby Meyer. Winner, Dryer, Doerr and Klumb will be inducted posthumously.
The class is a who’s who of dominant slow-pitch players. Nearly all the members of the first class were considered elite players at one time or another, carrying with them adult state or national tournament appearances.
“They all had a major contribution to Dubuque softball,” Adams said. “A lot of them were considered the anchors of some of the best teams in the area. The stories you’d hear were legendary.”
A 15-person committee selected the first hall of fame class with each casting 10 votes. Each inductee will receive a plaque and his name will appear on a plate that will be displayed at Dubuque’s McAleece Park. Once enshrined, inductees will be invited to help select the next classes for the slow-pitch hall. Adams plans on this being an annual ritual. He also hopes to open the nominating process to the public.
“Maybe someone wants to nominate their dad because they grew up on the ball field like me,” Adams said.
Since Adams is hopeful to have a ceremony at one of the city’s ball diamonds, no induction date has been set due to the uncertainty of social-distancing precautions. As of now, he anticipates the ceremony will take place in July or August.