Zoe Heiar added to her impressive high school swimming resume last week, earning first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors in the 100 butterfly and second team all-conference in the 100 breaststroke at the league meet.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished second in the butterfly with a time of 1:03.03, while taking third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.20 for the Dubuque Wahlert swim team.
“I was so excited when I found out I had made first-team,” Heiar said. “All through high school I always thought that the really fast girls were the ones who always got it, and I never thought I would be on that level. I really have gained so much confidence in myself, and I know I have more to achieve during my final season.”
Heiar is a two-year state qualifier for the Golden Eagles and helped her team win the city championship last week for the fifth time in a row. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.58 and was part of the championship 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:54.95.
“Zoe is really showing her versatility this season,” Wahlert swim coach Emily Snyder said. “She is an all-around great swimmer and leader, and she works hard year round. She’s the type of athlete a coach loves to have on their team.”
Heiar, who has been swimming since the age of 5, said that her experience dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has made her appreciate her sport even more.
“For two months or so, we couldn’t get into a pool,” she said. “That’s probably the longest I’ve ever gone without swimming, and it really puts things into perspective for you. Runners and other athletes can still go out and run or train, but we were left without the one thing we need for our sport. I spent a lot of time doing dryland training, but not being at the pool or around my teammates really made me realize how important swimming is to me.”
Heiar is looking forward to another state tournament berth and still has one big goal left to conquer.
“I have wanted to break the school record in the breaststroke for as long as I can remember, and that’s the one thing left I’ve wanted to accomplish,” she said.
The current record stands at 1:07.82. Heiar swam a 1:07.92 during her sophomore state preliminary race, and has been chasing it ever since.
“It’s nice to have something to focus on, and I feel like I’ve put myself into a position where I can reach my goal by the end of the season,” she said.
Added Snyder: “Zoe has been a huge part of our success the past four years, and she does it all both in and out of the pool. Her spirit and excitement for the sport are contagious and we are really going to miss her next year.”