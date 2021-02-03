PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Hillmen used a huge second half to get past non-conference rival Cuba City with a 72-49 victory on Tuesday night.
The Hillmen (11-6) outscored the Cubans, 37-18, in the second half after holding a 35-31 lead at the break.
“We talked about our lack of communication at halftime, and the girls really responded well in the second half,” Platteville coach Brandon Temperly said. “We made some defensive adjustments and continued to work hard on the offensive boards while using our height to our advantage.”
The Hillmen, who lost all five seniors to graduation from last year’s state championship qualifying team, were led by sophomore Camryn Nies with 19 points.
“Normally we’d have an offseason to see what our strengths and weaknesses are in preparation for the season, but thanks to COVID we didn’t have that,” Temperly said. “These girls have been extremely unselfish and willing to do what is asked of them. For not having played together, they are working together nicely and it’s starting to come together for us.”
The Cubans (12-7) used their strong perimeter game to take an early lead in the first half. Sophomore Grace Cummins went 4-for-4 from 3-point range as Cuba City led, 24-17, with 6:19 remaining. The Cubans shot 16 3s in the first half.
“We knew coming in that Bailey Lutes was their main offensive threat, and we weren’t expecting them to take so many outside shots,” Nies said. “We let them knock down too many 3s and that was something we had to do a better job of in the second half.”
The Hillmen did just that, holding the Cubans to just 2-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, while still holding Lutes to five second-half points. She finished the game with 11 points for the Cubans, behind 19 from Cummins.
The Hillmen opened the half on a 9-2 run to take a 44-33 lead with 14:45 remaining. A three-point play from Lutes pulled the Cubans to within nine at the 10:39 mark, but Platteville responded with a 7-0 run that extended the Hillmen’s lead to 55-39.
“We’ve had a tough schedule this season and our record shows that, but it’s helped this team be able to grow,” Temperly said. “I am very proud of these girls for the way they have come together as a team.”
Senior Maddie Cooley added 13 points for the Hillmen, while sophomores Hailey Weigel and Lizzie Poller each added nine.
The Hillmen will face Dodgeville and River Valley this week to close out the regular season before hosting sixth-seeded Belleville in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament on Tuesday.
The Cubans will have an opening-round bye before traveling to Potosi/Cassville on Friday for a Division 4 regional semifinal.