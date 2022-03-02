PECATONICA, Ill. — For the first time in school history, the Scales Mound boys basketball team has won a sectional game.
The Hornets overcame a cold-shooting performance in the first half and a nine-point third-quarter deficit to knock off host Pecatonica, 60-57, Tuesday night in an Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal. The Hornets (33-2) advanced to Friday’s sectional final, where they will face the winner of today’s South Beloit/Sterling Newman Catholic Central semifinal.
“We probably shot the worst we have all year in that first half,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “I told the guys at halftime that that was a good first half, for us to only be down by five. We made a couple defensive adjustments and wanted to pick up the pace of the game to more of our style of play.”
The Indians (27-8) led by as many as nine points in the second quarter after the two teams remained tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.
“This wasn’t the first time where our shots hadn’t been falling, but we know we can get though it,” senior Collin Fosler said. “We just needed to continue playing tough defense and we knew that would eventually lead to some easy baskets for us.”
The Hornets shot just 31 percent in the first half, while the Indians shot nearly 50 percent from the field.
“We knew they were a good shooting team, and we just had to do a better job of our switches and getting a hand in their face,” senior Ben Werner said.
Werner and fellow senior Zayden Ellsworth led the team in scoring with 14 points each, while Benjamin Vandigo and Sam Cocagne each added 10. Fosler chipped in with eight points for the Hornets.
The Indians went up by nine for the second time in the game on a layup by Bo Seaton with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter. Scales Mound then hit three straight 3-pointers —two from Ellsworth and one from Vandigo — to end the quarter on an 11-2 run to knot the score back up at 40-all.
“Once we were able to get back to our inside-outside game, I knew we would be able to regain the lead and really start pushing the tempo,” Kudronowicz said. “Once we built a little bit of a lead, we could force them to come at us, and that allowed us to get to the free-throw line.”
The Hornets went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line in the second half after getting just three attempts in the first half.
Back-to-back baskets from Werner gave the lead back to the Hornets to start the fourth quarter, and they would not trail again. The Hornets led by seven following a steal and layup from Cocagne with 1:34 remaining, but the Indians answered with a 3 from Trent Hetland to pull back to within four.
The teams continued to exchanges baskets for free throws before the Hornets made it a five-point game with a pair of free throws from Ellsworth with 18 seconds to go. Pecatonica made a layup on the other end with time winding down, but its attempt at calling a time out did not happen before time expired.
Pecatonica was led by Seaton with 19 points.
“This is a great win for our guys, but I know they still want more,” Kudronowicz said.