The Loras College volleyball program is simply feeling it right now.
Western Dubuque standout Lyndsi Wilgenbusch floored 30 kills, and Wahlert alum Liz Fleckenstein hammered down 27 more as the Duhawks beat Westminster (Mo.), 25-12, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, and swept St. Scholastica, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21, on Friday night at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
The Duhawks won their sixth straight match to improve to 9-1 on the season. Sara Hoskins totaled 74 assists, while Wahlert grad Krystal Tranel added 38 digs.
Clarke 3, Graceland 0 — At Kehl Center: Former Bellevue High standout Rebecca Schroeder and Megan Pressgrove delivered eight kills apiece, Hempstead product Alana Cooksley added 15 assists, and the Pride (4-7) secured a 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 sweep.
Spartans split — At Stoltz Center: Darby Hawtrey and Emma Powell hit for 14 kills apiece as the Spartans swept Saint Mary’s (Minn.), 25-20, 25-16, 25-14, but lost a five-setter to Saint Olaf.
Pioneers sweep — At Rock Island, Ill.: Emma Carlson delivered 33 kills as the Pioneers won a pair of five-setters over Lake Forest and Augustana.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks place at Notre Dame — At South Bend, Ind.: Ryan Harvey finished 11th overall in 25:51.3 and Joey Schultz took 16th in 26:15.7 as the Loras men finished third in the team race at the National Catholic Championships hosted by Notre Dame University.
The Duhawk women finished sixth, fronted by Kassie Rosenbum’s sixth-place 17:50.7.
Spartan men runner-up — At Peoria, Ill.: Tyler Cernohous took 11th in 25:56.2 and Mark Biechler was right behind in 12th at 26:02.1 to lead the University of Dubuque men to a runner-up finish at the Bradley Intercollegiate Championships.
Riley Roman placed 38th in 20:50.9 to front the Spartan women, who placed eighth.