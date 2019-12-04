Not a bad start for the Dubuque Hempstead boys basketball team.
Michael Duax scored a game-high 22 points and Nick Kaesbauer went off for 17 points with five 3-pointers as the Mustangs held off Davenport Central, 58-45, on Tuesday in Davenport, Iowa.
Hempstead went into halftime up, 27-13, after holding Central to just five points in the second quarter. The Blue Demons made a late charge in the fourth, with a 6-0 run cutting their deficit to 50-45 with 1:55 remaining. But the Mustangs pulled away, outscoring Central, 21-15, in the final quarter.
Eli Herrion added eight points with two 3-pointers for Hempstead.
Dubuque Wahlert 70, Decorah 65 — At Wahlert: Jacob Schockemoehl led all scorers with 25 points, including four 3-pointers and Cael Schmitt finished with 24 points as the Golden Eagles bounced back from a 54-50 deficit entering the fourth quarter to win their season opener over Decorah. Isaac Ripley added 10 points with three 3-pointers for Wahlert.
Western Dubuque 44, West Delaware 31 — At Epworth, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover finished with 15 points to lead the Bobcats to a season-opening win on Monday night. Logan Woellert led the Hawks with 13 points.
Dyersville Beckman 54, Benton 25 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Michael Keegan erupted for 24 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and three steals while hitting four 3-pointers as the Trailblazers rolled through Benton for a season-opening victory.
Cascade 49, Anamosa 38 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars’ patented stiffling defense was in mid-season form as they held Anamosa down to earn a season-opening victory.
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Midland 55 — At Edgewood, Iowa: After trailing by 1 at halftime, the Vikings rallied to start their season debut on a high.
Monticello 71, Bellevue 52 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets dropped their season opener to River Valley Conference rival Monticello.
Scales Mound 77, Shullsburg 64 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Ben Vandigo went off for 21 points as the Hornets erased an eight-point halftime deficit to overtake the Miners. Brandon Hoppman led Shullsburg with 20 points.
Southwestern 78, Cassville 45 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart finished with 15 points and Preston Pearce added 14 to lead pace the Wildcats. Robby Roe led the Comets with 16 points.
Mineral Point 65, Dodgeville 53 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: UNLV recruit Isaac Lindsey finished with a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Joah Filardo added 13 points as the Pointers defeated Dodgeville.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cascade 73, Anamosa 38 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Nicole McDermott went off for a game-high 26 points as the Cougars took control early in their blowout win. Abby Welter added 12 points for Cascade, which had a 41-18 lead by halftime.
Bellevue Marquette 54, Central City 22 — At Central City, Iowa: Tori Michel had 19 points, Ellie O’Brien added 12 and Holly Kremer 11 as the Mohawks improved to 3-0 with a big win over Central City.
East Dubuque 57, Byron 45 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman had 11 points and Kendra Sirianni finished with 10 to lead the Warriors to a victory over Byron.
Prairie du Chien 58, River Ridge (Wis.) 45 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Macey Banasik finished with 16 points and the Blackhawks held off the Timberwolves. Skylar White led all scorers with 25 points for River Ridge.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 85, Dubuque Hempstead 84 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: George Holesinger was first in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Tate Billmeyer won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, and both swimmers swam on the Mustangs’ winning 400 freestyle relay team, but Hempstead was narrowly edged by Jefferson. Mathias Chamberlain won the 50 freestyle, Devin Tigges took first in the 500 freestyle and both teamed up with Holesinger and Nick Dolphin for a 200 freestyle relay win to round out the Mustangs.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 95, Dubuque Senior 69 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Josh Rusch was a two-time winner, placing first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly to lead the Rams. Rusch also teamed up with Reed Kelly, Pierce Casper and Cole Wolbers for a 400 freestyle relay win. Casper won the 100 breaststroke and Brian Day took first in the 500 freestyle to round out Senior.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 3,117; Cedar Rapids Xavier 3,112 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Trevor Taylor rolled a 245-211—456 series and the Mustangs edged the Saints by five pins.
PREP WRESTLING
Mineral Point 60, River Valley 18 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Kane Gunderson (152 pounds), Bo Hanson (160), Nolan Springer (170), Daniel Nordstrom (220), Lucas Sullivan (106), Trapper Nafzger (113) and Wyatt Evans (138) each earned pins as the Pointers defeated River Valley in a dual.