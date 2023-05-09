XFL: Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders
D.C. Defenders defensive back Michael Joseph (15) celebrates an interception against the Seattle Sea Dragons earlier this season. The University of Dubuque graduate made the all-XFL team on Monday.

Michael Joseph certainly proved he belongs in professional football this spring.

The 2018 University of Dubuque graduate earned a spot on the all-XFL team on Monday after helping the D.C. Defenders win the North Division championship in the first season of the re-launched league. He was one of five defensive backs to make the all-XFL squad and one of seven D.C. players honored.

