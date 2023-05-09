Michael Joseph certainly proved he belongs in professional football this spring.
The 2018 University of Dubuque graduate earned a spot on the all-XFL team on Monday after helping the D.C. Defenders win the North Division championship in the first season of the re-launched league. He was one of five defensive backs to make the all-XFL squad and one of seven D.C. players honored.
Joseph, 28, tied for second in the XFL with four interceptions in nine games this season. The 6-foot, 194-pounder returned those picks for 78 yards, including a touchdown and a long of 41 yards. He also made 32 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles and one tackle for loss.
The Defenders, who owned a league-best 9-1 regular-seasn record, will play the Arlington Renegades at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in the XFL Championship game. D.C. defeated Seattle, 37-21, in the North Division championship game, while Arlington handled Houston, 26-11, in the South Division championship game.
Since graduating from the University of Dubuque, Joseph has been signed, waived, activated, released, put on reserved lists and designated to the practice squad by the Chicago Bears a total of 20 times. The former NCAA Division III all-American spent most of 2018 and 2019 on the practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster for the final two weeks of the 2019 season, but he did not see any game action. He played for the Chicago Bears in Week 15 of the 2021 season, totaling nine snaps.
IHSAA ADOPTS NEW RANKING, SEEDING SYSTEM FOR BASEBALL
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will use a new system to determine state baseball tournament seedings this year. Rather than coaches’ meetings, postseason seeding will be a collaborative effort between the IHSAA and the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The committee will provide weekly rankings throughout the season, beginning with preseason poll on May 15. The weekly rankings begin May 29, and pre-bracket rankings will come out June 19 for Class 1A and 2A and June 26 for Class 3A and 4A. The postseason assignments will be announced later in those weeks.
Final rankings will be announced June 26 for the smaller classes and July 3 for the larger classes. If an unranked team reaches the state tournament, it will be assigned the No. 8 seed. If more than one unranked team reaches state, the IHSAA staff and IHSBCA committee will meet to determine their seeds.
PANTHER CARAVAN COMING TO DUBUQUE NEXT WEEK
The University of Northern Iowa’s Panther Caravan will begin a four-city tour on Monday, May 15 at Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, in Dubuque. The free event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m.
The Panther Caravan is an opportunity to meet and hear from UNI coaches, president Mark Nook, director of athletics David Harris and other special guests. Fans will enjoy giveaways, food and games and an opportunity to connect with fellow UNI fans, current students, prospective students and their families, and alumni to celebrate all things purple and gold in a family-friendly atmosphere.
IOWA SENIOR GAMES SET FOR JUNE
The main weekend for the 37th annual Iowa Senior Games will take place June 7-11 in West Des Moines. The Olympic-style sports festival for men and women, features nearly 1,000 athletes ages 50-and-older from around the nation competing in 30 sports and nearly 100 events.
The event serves as a qualifier for the National Senior Games in even-numbered years. For more information on the Games and how to register, visit www.iowaseniorgames.org.
