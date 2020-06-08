Evan Janssen feels indebted to the United States Hockey League for the opportunities it helped create for him.
And he’d like to pay it forward to the next generation of young players.
Janssen, who played an integral role for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in winning the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup in 2012-13, will return to the league this fall as an assistant coach with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders. Following his lone season in Dubuque, Janssen won an NCAA Division I championship at the University of Denver and briefly played professionally.
“Coming to the USHL, that was the first time in my career where I really faced some adversity,” Janssen, 27, said. “A lot of guys come into Junior hockey after being big-time scorers in lower levels of hockey, and that success doesn’t always carry over. Sometimes, you have to learn how to play a different role.
“Dubuque is where I learned how to be a 200-foot player, and it helped me realize the defensive side of my game was lacking. That year turned me into more of a complete player and someone who could be relied upon. And that’s ultimately why I was able to have some success at the University of Denver.”
The Green Bay, Wis., native tallied 10 goals, 23 points and 32 penalty minutes in 51 regular-season games with Dubuque and added four goals and six points in 11 playoff games. At Denver, he contributed 14 goals, 47 points and 56 penalty minutes in 146 games under his former Dubuque coach, Jim Montgomery.
Janssen split the 2017-18 season between the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. He spent the following season in England, tallying 11 goals and 22 points in 51 games for the Guildford Flames.
“On and off the ice, Evan has played an integral role to the success of teams through his passion for hockey,” Roughriders head coach Mark Carlson said. “He will make a significant impact on our Roughriders players and staff, as well as in our community. We all look forward to working with him.”
Janssen spent this past winter working in commercial real estate in Dallas. He also helped out with the Dallas Jr. Stars youth program after being recommended by Montgomery.
“I quickly realized you have to enjoy what you do every day,” Janssen said. “Commercial real estate wasn’t for me. I’m not the kind of person who can stare at a computer for nine hours a day. But that experience helped me realize my true passion is still hockey.
“I had always toyed with the idea of getting into coaching. It took a year out of hockey to realize that’s where I wanted to be. I’m really excited for the opportunity in C.R., and I’m looking forward to it.”
And, he looks forward to working with one of the deans of the USHL coaching fraternity. Carlson joined the Roughriders to begin their inaugural season of 1999-2000, won a Clark Cup championship in 2005 and has been named USHL coach of the year three times.
“His success, not only on the ice but also in developing people, was a big reason why it seemed like such a good fit for me,” Janssen said. “In all my conversations with him, it was obvious why they’ve had so much success over the last 21 years with him at the helm.
“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to be able to go back to the league where things really started to flourish for me as a player. To be able to go back to that league and, hopefully, have that impact on players from a coaching standpoint is really exciting for me.”