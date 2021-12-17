Momentum was prevalent Thursday night at the Wahlert Gymnasium.
The question was, which team would have it when it mattered most?
It took an extra 4 minutes, but Hempstead seized control at the most crucial point of overtime to claim a thrilling 54-51 victory over intracity rival Wahlert at Wahlert High School.
"I think it shows our girls' character," Hempstead coach Ryan Rush said. "They rode the wave. There was gonna be a wave in an intracity game like this. We know that these kind of games are gonna come down to execution and playing tough, and that's what our girls did down the stretch."
Momentum belonged to the Mustangs early on. The visitors jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, and after Kialah Hill’s drive to the bucket late in the first, Hempstead was up, 11-2.
But then it swung in Wahlert’s favor.
Building on the last four points of the opening quarter, Wahlert went on a 9-2 run of its own to get right back in the game. Nora King’s 3-pointer and Maria Freed’s nifty pump-fake jumper drew Wahlert within one, 17-18, going into the break.
The Golden Eagles carried that momentum early in the second half, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter. Abby Kluck nailed a 3-pointer to give Wahlert its largest advantage, 25-18.
"Wahlert is a young team, but boy do they fight," Rush said.
And back-and-forth they went.
The Mustangs answered the Eagles’ opening third-quarter run with six straight points to close the period. Carleigh Hodgson hit a triple, and Camdyn Kay converted a steal into a layup, and scored in the closing seconds to tie the game right back up at 30-30 heading into the final 8 minutes of play.
Claire Lueken scored five early points in the fourth to again swing momentum back in Wahlert’s favor, and reclaim the lead, 38-33.
But as was the case all game, there was an answer.
With the Golden Eagles leading, 41-34, Hempstead reeled off 10 straight points to steal the lead right back, 44-41. Kay’s put back and three consecutive free throws with 1:56 left in the game put her team back ahead with less than a minute remaining.
"I feel like when we started hitting shots, it gave us the confidence to know that we were still in this game and could keep climbing back, and that's what we did," Kay said.
But this time, Wahlert had the answer.
With 9 seconds on the clock and ice water in her veins, Freed calmly released a 3 from the top of the key and drew nothing but net to knot it at 44-44.
Hempstead’s final drive down the court resulted in a scramble for the ball, and a loose ball foul called on the Mustangs, putting King on the line with no time on the clock and a chance to win it for Wahlert.
Her free throw fell just short, and in fitting fashion, the game went to overtime.
Knowing her team fought back all night, Kay was confident heading into the extra period.
"All of us were already in the mindset that we could do this," she said. "We tied them up, we got ahead, I feel like we just had the right attitude down the stretch."
After Wahlert’s Olivia Donovan put the Eagles up, 46-44, on the first possession of OT, Hempstead stormed right back with two knockout punches from downtown.
Kay and Hodgson connected on back-to-back triples to seize the lead — this time for good. Ashley Glennon and Jaelyn Tiggess knocked down clutch free throws in the game’s final seconds to put an exclamation point on the breathtaking intracity battle.
Kay scored a game-high 21 points for the Mustangs, Hodgson added 17, and Tigges chipped in eight. Wahlert was led by Freed’s 17 points, Lueken’s 13, and King finished with eight.
Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler was proud of her young team's resiliency throughout, as they battle through some growing pains early in the season.
"We're young, so we are in this building process and we're trying to just trust each other and keep getting better and work hard," she said. "We just find ourselves out of position on defense sometimes, but I thought we shot the ball a lot better tonight, which is a good sign."