Maddie Hawkins couldn’t have joined the Bradley University women’s golf team with any more momentum.
In her final season at Dubuque Senior, Hawkins capped her fourth Iowa state meet by capturing the 2017 Class 5A state championship by shooting a clutch 4-under 67 in the final round to rally to the crown. Hawkins remains the last 5A champ, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union cut the number of classes down to four the following season.
But the champ quickly got an education at the college level the following fall with the Braves.
“My first couple of seasons were tough because everyone’s good,” said Hawkins, who recently completed her junior season and held the second-best stroke average on the team with a 77. “It’s kind of hard to compete against teammates and trying to qualify at practices and tournaments. It’s hard getting used to that, but once you do teammates support you.
“I would say I got used to it this year mostly, and I just felt better being in that atmosphere and not feeling super nervous or super jittery, not knowing if you’re going on to the next one or not. Focusing on what you’re doing and not what everyone else is doing. Try to make yourself better and your golf game better, and I became more comfortable in those pressure situations.”
Hawkins appeared in four tournaments as a true freshman, with an 81 average over 11 rounds. As a sophomore, she played in six tournaments and dropped her average down to a 79. Her first top-10 finish came at the Babs Steffens Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla., which included a career-best 71 in the second round to tie for 10th overall. She also tied for 27th at the Missouri Valley Conference Preview meet, and things were looking good entering her junior season as she began to find her confidence again.
“This past year, honestly, I just got more consistent,” Hawkins said. “I didn’t make as many big mistakes. This year I focused on the fact that if I was having a bad hole, make it a bogey. Don’t let it get more than that and that will save you. I got more comfortable in the tournament atmosphere, which led to not making as many mistakes, not having doubles or triples. Trusting yourself.”
Hawkins broke out this season, and was consistently the third-best scorer on the Braves behind a pair of seniors. She played in all but one tournament and led the team with 16 rounds in the 70s. Hawkins was ranked 11th in the MVC by Golfstat.com, and her season average of 77 was 12th-best in the conference. She tied for seventh at the MVC Preview, jumping 20 places from the prior season, and her career stroke average (79.04) ranks 14th in Bradley history.
“My sand shots and my irons have gotten a lot better,” Hawkins said. “I thought I was pretty good in high school, then you’re playing longer courses and I was like, ‘Wow, my long irons and chipping needs to get a lot better.’ I’ve gotten better playing longer holes and I needed to get used to them. That’s definitely an adjustment, hitting wedges onto greens rather than 6 or 7 irons onto greens. Those areas I have improved the most.”
Now, with the seniors in front of her graduated, the former Ram is eager to take over the No. 1 spot on the scorecard and a leadership role for the Braves as a senior. She’s already putting in the work — when interviewed by the TH, she paused from a round on the course to chat.
“I want to do my own thing, lead by example and kick butt,” she said. “I would like to get two top 10 finishes and a stroke average of 76 or lower. Those are the immediate goals, anyway.”
Hawkins is not only excelling on the golf course, but in the classroom as well. She earned a spot on the 10-player MVC Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Team as a civil engineering major with a 3.92 cumulative grade point average.
“Make a schedule and print out your whole day, hour-by-hour,” Hawkins said of juggling success between athletics and academics. “Don’t necessarily pack it with work, because then you’ll get tired. Plan it out so you don’t procrastinate. Doing your homework helps, too.”
Through early struggles in college to where she is now, Hawkins looks back fondly on her championship run at Senior and recalls the type of player she was and still could be.
Now she’s taking it to another level.
“I actually look back on that a lot from a mindset standpoint,” she said. “I struggled my first two years from a mental standpoint, so I just remembered how I played at Senior and how I knew I could do it. I knew I could make a shot or knew I could contend for the state title. I used that as a mental aid more than anything.”