Ian Moller felt at ease among 54 of the best high school seniors in the country on Friday night.
Then again, the Dubuque native has been playing baseball with or against nearly every participant in the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic for the past four summers. And he considers most of them to be good friends.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound senior catcher who attends Dubuque Wahlert came within a foot of hitting a home run, drew a pair of walks, popped out and struck out in five plate appearances in the game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Moller also accepted the Rawlings Gold Glove Award during an in-game presentation while helping the West to a 7-5 victory over the East at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate.
“It made a big difference to know so many of the guys there,” Moller said Saturday morning. “I know their game, and they know mine, so you’re so much more comfortable being around them. Even off the field, we were all hanging out, laughing and having fun, and that definitely gets you more relaxed to play the game. You know you don’t have to press around them because they all know what you can do. It made things a lot easier.”
One of those relationships led to a fun moment in Moller’s final at-bat.
Facing right-handed pitcher Irving Carter, a University of Miami recruit, Moller reluctantly took a ninth-inning walk. Moller gave Carter a playful look each time he missed the strike zone during the at-bat and joked with him as he jogged to first base.
“When we were 15U, the first two times I faced him, I hit two bombs off him, and he hasn’t thrown me anything good since,” Moller said. “But he’s my boy. We talk or FaceTime pretty much every day and we’re always checking in on each other. And, even though we weren’t on the same team down here, we were pretty much always hanging out together. He’s really competitive, and he doesn’t want to give in to me. I don’t want to give into him either, so it’s all good.”
Moller may have made things look fun and easy on Friday. But the game wasn’t without its challenges.
Moller started and caught four different elite-level pitchers in his four innings behind the plate. With the game’s unique set-up, he remained in the batting order for the entire game.
“Catching was a little difficult because, beside the starting pitcher, I didn’t get to catch any of them in the bullpen to get a feel for how they threw until we got out there,” said Moller, who accepted the Gold Glove Award as the top defensive player, regardless of position, in his class. “So, you had to adjust to it. All the guys I caught, I’ve caught before, but it was early in the summer. You just have to be patient and have confidence and everything will work out. They’re all good pitchers, they all have good stuff, so that makes it a lot easier.”
Moller also called all of the pitches during his four innings. Somewhat surprisingly, none of the pitchers shook him off, a credit to his reputation as an elite catching prospect projected to be selected in the first round of next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
“Before we go out, since I don’t always catch them, I try to go out and talk to them, ask them what pitches they like to throw in certain counts and stuff like that,” Moller said. “They’ll let me know what kind of pitcher they are and we’ll kind work from there. And I always tell them, if they don’t like a pitch I call or don’t feel comfortable with it, just shake me off and we’ll go to something else.
“It’s a matter of communicating between me and the pitcher. All the pitchers have confidence in what I call, too, so everything worked out pretty well. If they have confidence in me, it gives them more confidence in themselves. It also lets me know that what I’m doing back there is right.”
The same challenge applied to the offensive side of the plate. In his first at-bat, he just-missed on a pitch and skied a pop-up to shallow right field against No. 1 pitching prospect Andrew Painter in the first inning. Two innings later, he drilled a 350-foot double to left-centerfield against No. 2 pitching prospect Maddux Bruns, a left-hander committed to Mississippi State. He missed a home run by a couple of feet.
“It felt good,” Moller said. “There was a lot of hype surrounding that pitcher, too, and he’s up to throwing 95 or 96 mph. But I felt comfortable seeing him, I saw the ball good and got a good swing off him. It felt great coming off the bat.
“Most of the guys I hit against, I’ve never hit against before, so it was tough. You have to be relaxed up there and trust in your work and trust in what you’ve been doing your whole life. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how fast the ball’s coming, it’s just baseball and you have to go out and play the game. Let your talent do the work.”
Perfect Game ranks the Louisiana State University recruit as the No. 2 overall prospect in his graduating class. Moller is the highest-ranked Iowan in the history of the PG rankings.
The West roster included another player with Dubuque ties. Jackson Jobe, the son of professional golfer Brandt Jobe and Dubuque native Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe, pitched the sixth inning. He allowed a leadoff single but rebounded to retire the next three batters, including two via strikeout.
The 6-2, 190-pound Jobe is the No. 15 overall prospect in the country and the No. 5-ranked righthanded pitcher. The Dallas native who now lives in Oklahoma City is also the No. 1 prospect in the state of Oklahoma.
“I knew of him before, but this week was the first time I had a chance to sit down and talk to him,” Moller said. “He’s a pretty cool guy. He comes up to Dubuque a few times a year to visit in grandparents and go skiing and snowboarding. I gave him my number, so, the next time he comes up, maybe we can hang out.”