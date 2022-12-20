MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- This could be a fun rivalry in the coming years.
Tuesday night’s contest was certainly a good start.
In a game that was never separated by more than six points throughout, Bellevue’s veteran presence eventually outlasted Maquoketa’s freshman phenoms, 59-55, at Maquoketa High School
Senior Ka’Lynn DeShaw was the go-to-player all night, scoring a game-high 21 points, and fellow senior Morgan Meyer drained a dagger 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to complete her nine-point effort. Catherinne Dunne also finished with 10 points for the Comets.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team, but we went in and played hard,” DeShaw said. “We’d been preparing for them for a while. They are definitely one of the toughest teams we’ve faced in a while.”
Freshman Aubrey Kroymann tied DeShaw with a game-best 21 points for Maquoketa, and ninth-grader Kendall Kuhlman hit four three-pointers to finish with 15 on the night.
“Maquoketa makes this conference way better,” DeShaw said. “They’re just so tough and so young. They are going to be a good team for a long time with all the freshmen that they have.”
It was evident early on this would be a dog fight until the final buzzer.
Kroymann and Kendall Kuhlman provided all the scoring for the Cardinals (5-4, 4-3 River Valley Conference) in the opening frame. Maquoketa’s leading scorer, Kroymann, netted six points, while Kuhlman gave the home team an immediate spark off of the bench with nine first-quarter points.
Conversely, the Comets (7-3, 4-1 RVC) received scoring contributions from all five of their starts to keep the game even, 15-15, after one quarter of play.
Behind four points apiece from Kroymann and Reese Kuhlman, the Cardinals used an 8-0 run to jump ahead, 23-17 with 4:31 remaining in the half. Bellevue senior Ka’Lynn DeShaw found her groove to spark an 8-2 scoring spurt for Bellevue to deadlock the score, 25-25, at halftime.
Bellevue grabbed its first lead since the opening minute of the second quarter on Teagan Humphrey’s jumper at 4:34 of the third, but Maquoketa quickly responded when Kendall Kuhlman knocked down her third and fourth triples of the night to ignite a 10-2 Cardinal run to reclaim a six-point lead.
“We just had to keep pushing through,” DeShaw said. “It was so back-and-forth, we just had to keep grinding.”
Fittingly, as neither side was able to break free, the see-saw battle continued throughout the final frame.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw twice gave the Comets a three-point advantage with a bucket and a foul. Her and-1 with 1:13 made it 53-30, before the Cardinals’ Carley Cavanagh lone basket – a clutch 3-pointer immediately tied the score at 53-all.
Cora Widel’s two free throws put Maquoketa ahead, 55-54, with 43 seconds to go, but the Comets got the ball in the hands of another veteran leader at just the right time.
Meyer connected on her third – and most critical – 3-pointer of the night with 18 seconds left to give Bellevue a 57-55 lead for good. Teagan Humphrey’s two free throws in the final seconds sealed the back-and-forth affair.
“This was Morgan’s night,” DeShaw said. “She never shoots, but tonight she did and it paid off for us big time.”
