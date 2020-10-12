News in your town

Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

College football: Next man up on Iowa defensive front

NASCAR: Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

Perfect in Paris, Nadal overwhelms Djokovic to tie Federer

Professional golf: Laird redeems himself in playoff to win again in Las Vegas

Sports briefs: LSU drops out of poll for first time since 2017

Trio of former Saints impacted by NHL free agency

NFL: Late Wilson magic gives Seahawks, 27-26, win over Vikings

Lakers win 17th NBA title to tie Boston for record

Arozarena homers again, Rays beat Astros 2-1 in ALCS opener

Chiefs doomed by simple mistakes in loss to Las Vegas

Braves grown up a bit for NLCS matchup against the Dodgers

A capsule look at the Braves-Dodgers playoff series

Officiating not much of NFL issue thus far

No. 24 Iowa State beats Texas Tech for 3-0 Big 12 start

'It's his house': Nadal vs. Djokovic in French Open final

PGA: Cantlay, Laird share lead going into final shootout in Vegas