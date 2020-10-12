For so many years, the University of Dubuque women’s golf program dreamed of finally capturing an elusive conference championship.
Behind two-time American Rivers Conference Coach of the Year Dustin Bierman, the Spartans have built a winner capable of doing so in back-to-back seasons.
Daniela Miranda capped off her senior season with a league championship, shooting a three-round 77-80-78—235 to hold off Luther’s Morgan Kranz by 1 stroke, and the Spartans placed all five golfers in the top 13 to win a second consecutive A-R-C team championship by 13 strokes over Wartburg on Monday at Ames Golf & Country Club in Ames, Iowa.
“Winning back-to-back, as the last couple days showed, is extremely hard,” said Bierman, in his fifth year leading the Spartans. “Sometimes it’s easier to get here and harder to stay, if that makes sense. It’s been a great year. We’ve played in six events and won five of them, and the girls have answered the bell every single week. It just says a lot about their toughness. They kept their heads down and grinded. That’s what they’ve done all year long.”
The Spartans finished with a 309-325-327—961 over three rounds to top Wartburg’s 974, and qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships on May 11-14, 2021, at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich. It’s the second straight year UD qualified for nationals, but due to the coronavirus the 2020 event in May was canceled.
“It’s an awesome feeling to win it again, if for the simple fact that we were able to play this semester,” said Miranda, a native of Woodstock, Ill. “It really meant the world to us. Getting nationals taken away was a hard hit for us, but we knew what we were capable of and determined to do it all over again.”
Miranda led the charge this season as Dubuque’s senior leader. After finishing third overall in the conference last fall, Miranda played steady through windy conditions over the weekend to win her first league title. Her final round 78 on Monday was pivotal in earning the crown, as she sat in second place entering the day.
“Super happy for Daniela,” Bierman said. “She’s come so close and is one of our hardest workers. She’s been a rock for our program and was literally my first recruit. She’s set a foundation for our program and is a great example of what we’re trying to be and trying to do at the University of Dubuque. She’s been unbelievable the last four years and I’m going to miss her, I know that.”
It was a special weekend for Miranda.
“I was not expecting it, but obviously I’ve worked very hard,” she said. “I’ve been close before, but to stay focused and to be able to say I won it my senior year is a great way to end this chapter.”
Madison Bowers, a junior from Mineral Point, Wis., finished fourth overall for the Spartans with a 74-80-86—240. Freshman Brooke Bunjes, from Belvidere, Ill., placed seventh with an 80-83-79—242, and Courtney Olson, a sophomore and former Clayton Ridge prep, tied for 11th with a 78-87-85—250. Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Mary Edwards, a sophomore for the Spartans, finished 13th as the fifth scorer with an 87-82-85—254.
“Super proud of this team,” Bierman said. “The back end of our lineup, with Mary and Courtney, played such a big part into this championship. All five girls mattered and we counted on all of them. I’m super excited for them. It was tough conditions out there with winds hitting 30 miles per hour, but they stayed in it mentally and grinded. That’s what we’re all about. I’m so proud of them.”
While the chance to compete at their first-ever nationals was taken away last season, Miranda and her Spartans teammates are hoping to get the opportunity for that perfect finale in 2021.
“We don’t know what will happen in the future, but we’ve got ourselves in the same position,” Miranda said. “It’s unreal with all these feelings right now. We’re living in the moment and hoping we’ll get our chance to compete at nationals, but only time will tell.”