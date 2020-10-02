MANCHESTER, Iowa — Jared Voss is the player you must contain if you’re going to beat West Delaware.
The problem is, that’s not exactly an easy task. And even if you do stop Voss, there’s another all-state talent in the backfield.
Voss ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns, Wyatt Voelker added 81 yards and three scores, and Class 3A No. 10-ranked West Delaware ended Western Dubuque’s four-game winning streak with a 49-14 blowout victory on Friday night at Brown Field.
“Every part of the offense was clicking and our defense just played their butts off and did an amazing job,” Voss said.
West Delaware (6-1, 3-1) won for the third straight week and remained in contention for a share of the district championship. The Hawks need Western Dubuque (4-2, 3-1) to beat Decorah (5-0, 4-0) in next week’s regular-season finale to force a three-way share of the title.
Western Dubuque (4-2, 3-1 Class 3A District 3) hadn’t lost since a 38-21 setback against top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the season opener. The Bobcats can clinch a three-way share of the district championship with a win next week at Decorah.
“They gave us a big slice of humble pie,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “I think we needed a reason to get better. They have an awfully good football team and they gave us a lot of things to get better at.”
It was the first meeting between the longtime rivals since 2015. West Delaware leads the all-time series, 21-7. The Hawks have won five straight in the series, with Western Dubuque’s most recent triumph a 17-16 victory in 2011.
And early it looked like Western Dubuque might get back on the winning side.
The Bobcats got a stop on their opening defensive possession and Garrett Baumhover led a 10-play, 66-yard drive that culminated with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tommy DeSollar on fourth-and-12.
But that was the last time Western Dubuque held the lead.
West Delaware reversed the kickoff return and Kyle Cole went 80 yards to the Bobcats’ 6. Voss scored on a 1-yard run two plays later to draw the Hawks even, then scored on a 33-yard run on fourth-and-3 on the next drive for a 14-7 lead.
“People think this just happens, but we worked all week. All week we were focused,” Voelker said. “They scored, we were fine. Kyle Cole made an explosive play and set the pace from there.”
Voelker ran for a 12-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and Voss scored on a 7-yard run set up by Kieran Monaghan’s fumble recovery. Voelker’s 8-yard touchdown run with 5:52 left in the second quarter gave West Delaware a 34-7 advantage they took into halftime.
Baumhover was intercepted on the first play of the second half and Cole ran 27 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-4 to cap a drive that once faced first-and-40.
Voelker scored his third touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run on the first snap of the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats finally ended a run of 49 straight West Delaware points when Baumhover connected with Dakota Lau for a 19-yard touchdown with 5:04 to play.
Baumhover threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns for Western Dubuque. DeSollar finished with seven receptions for 66 yards while Lau caught five for 56. Spencer Zinn led the Bobcats with 51 rushing yards on 10 carries. Jacob Butcher ran 12 times for 46 yards.
“That’s a very good football team,” Hawks coach Doug Winkowitsch said. “I just thought our secondary kids played fantastic tonight. We knew we had a big task. Their quarterback is tremendous and we had to get some pressure on him and I thought our kids in the secondary did a great job tonight.”