Luke Sigwarth opened the season with so much confidence, he knew he could influence the game every time he stepped into the batter’s box.
But the thought of extending a remarkable on-base streak never occurred to the Dyersville Beckman Catholic junior.
Sigwarth, the Telegraph Herald athlete of the week, made an out in his first-at bat of the season before reaching base 20 consecutive times last week. The streak included 12 hits and eight walks over five games.
“I honestly wasn’t aware of where I was as far as any streak was concerned, and I had no idea it was up to 20,” Sigwarth said. “I didn’t feel any pressure at all. I just felt really good stepping into the box, I went up there feeling confident, saw the ball well and, fortunately, put good barrels on the ball pretty consistently.
“It felt really good to get off to a good start, because we were struggling a little bit as a team in the beginning of the year and I was hoping to do anything I could to get things going. It felt good to get on base a lot, because it put us in a situation for the guys to drive me in, and I have a lot of confidence in all the guys behind me.”
In his first at-bat of the season at North Scott, Sigwarth ripped a shot that the first baseman knocked down with his body and stepped on the bag for an out. The next 20 plate appearances, opposing pitchers couldn’t get him out. The streak finally ended at West Delaware with a shoestring catch on a sinking liner.
Sigwarth finished the week 12-for-14 (.857) with nine runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, a .905 on-base percentage, a 1.429 slugging percentage and three stolen bases in as many attempts in leading the Trailblazers to a 2-3 record. One of his home runs gave Beckman a walk-off win to complete a sweep of Monticello in the first River Valley Conference games since joining the league.
“What I really like about the kid is he just goes about his work and doesn’t bring a lot of attention to himself, which really speaks to his character,” first-year Beckman coach Ryan Mabe said. “He just loves baseball, but he’s not in-your-face about how good he is.
“Luke plays a lot of semi-pro ball for his dad (Joey) up in Balltown, which helps because he’s constantly seeing quality pitching. But he also lives and breathes the game, so the next level is definitely calling his name.”
Sigwarth batted .387 (46-for-119) with 11 doubles, 3 triples and 29 RBIs last season in helping the Trailblazers reach the Iowa Class 2A state baseball semifinals. This season, he bats second in the Beckman lineup behind Luke Schieltz, who led Class 2A and finished fourth in the state regardless of class with 59 hits a year ago.
“It’s definitely helped batting behind Schieltz, because not a lot of guys want to pitch to him,” Sigwarth said. “Everybody knows he’s a great hitter, and I’m sure not too many people knew too much about me. He wasn’t getting a lot to hit last week, so he was getting walked a lot.
“I went up there looking fastball right away, and it ended up working out pretty well for me. I was seeing the pitches I like and putting barrels to them.”
Despite a 2-4 start to the season, Beckman has high expectations again this summer. The Blazers have yet to hold a full-squad practice, as spring sports athletes complete postseason play.
“Our goal is to get right back to state and win the ’ship,” Sigwarth said. “We have a really good squad, and when we get everybody back, we’ll be even better.”