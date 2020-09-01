Former Fighting Saints defenseman passes away at 29

Tyler Amburgey made a pretty strong first impression on an expansion team just trying to find its identity in the ultra-competitive United States Hockey League.
Eight months later, thanks in part to the unsung role Amburgey played during the 2010-11 season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints completed an unlikely story with a Clark Cup playoff championship.
Amburgey, who went on to play four seasons of minor-professional hockey, passed away this weekend in his native Texas. The 29-year-old is survived by his wife, Aimee, and their young daughter, Rylee.
“Tyler played the game the right way,” said Joe Coombs, the Saints’ associate head coach from 2010-13 and the current head coach of the North American Hockey League’s Jamestown (N.Y.) Rebels. “He played hard and he was a competitive kid. There was nothing flashy about him. He just moved pucks along the walls, and he was hard to play against. He was a really nice fit with that team.
“He was a good kid, in my mind, and someone who is certainly going to be missed. It’s a really sad day to know he’s no longer with us.”
The Saints acquired Amburgey after struggling in the early stages of the 2010-11 preseason. The Tri-City Storm had just released him, and Dubuque needed a solid force for its defense corps.
“The first weekend he played for us, he came storming across the ice to defend one of his teammates,” Coombs said. “That was something we felt we were lacking at that point, and he gained so much respect from his teammates right away by doing that. I always thought he was a good teammate, and he was certainly a big part of that championship team.”
Amburgey played two seasons for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and one season with Tri-City before joining the Saints. He contributed three goals, eight points, 77 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 55 games as a shutdown defenseman for the USHL playoff championship team.
Dubuque traded Amburgey back to Tri-City before the 2011-12 season but reacquired him at the trade deadline later that season. He tallied a goal, four points and 31 penalty minutes in 24 games before aging out of the USHL.
“I made a mistake as a general manager at the beginning of the year by deciding to go with four 1991 birthyear forwards (and letting Amburgey go),” then-Saints head coach Jim Montgomery said in 2012 after re-acquiring Amburgey. “He and Derek Docken were our top defensive pairing last year. Now that we have a 20-year-old who knows how to play Fighting Saints hockey, I’m really excited to make up for my poor judgment in the beginning of the year.”
Amburgey considered Dubuque like a second home. Even after he aged out of the USHL, he trained at Mystique Community Ice Center to eventually get a shot at minor pro hockey.
“Even when I was out here in Tri-City, I always considered the guys back in Dubuque to be my brothers, so I’m really excited about getting the opportunity to come back,” Amburgey said after the trade that brought him back to Dubuque. “We had a really special year in Dubuque last season, and I’m looking forward to doing whatever I can to help us do it again this year.
“It’s all about putting your teammates first and doing the little things you need to do to win. That’s why we were so successful last year, and that’s what I hope to bring back to Dubuque.”
Amburgey began his professional career a year later with the Quad City Mallards of the now-defunct Colonial Hockey League. He also played in the Southern Professional Hockey League and the ECHL, totaling 97 regular-season and 14 playoff games in four seasons before retiring because of nagging injury problems. He helped the Pensicola Ice Pilots to the 2014 SPHL playoff championship.
The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman from Rowlett, Texas, retired in 2016 and turned his attention to coaching. He joined the Dallas Stars Elite U18 team prior to last season and also served as a defensive skills specialist with the Texas Warriors youth hockey organization.
A memorial fund has been set up in Amburgey’s honor at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-amburgey-memorial-fund. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised more than $26,000 after setting an initial goal of $10,000.