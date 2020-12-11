Dubuque Wahlert’s back was against a wall.
Facing city rival Dubuque Senior to open its season — one that was already delayed due to a COVID-19 case on the team —the Golden Eagles were down eight players from their roster on Friday night due to a contact tracing situation with the coronavirus.
The Eagles felt they had only one option.
“Everybody knew they had to play a role because we were short in numbers,” senior guard Terrell Fowler said. “We were against a really good team and we just had to play hard and play together.”
Trailing most of the contest, the united Wahlert roster of nine dressed players got stronger as the game wore on, as Nathan Donovan scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the second half and Fowler added 14 points as Wahlert rallied to stun the rival Rams, 57-54, at Wahlert High School.
“I’m really proud of them,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “It’s been a really weird beginning to the season for us, and it is for everybody. We had a two-week shutdown because we had a COVID case, and now we had the contract tracing to lose the other guys. Practice has been so disjointed and there’s just not a lot of rhythm. They’re working hard, but we couldn’t get any continuity going.”
Sophomore center Duke Faley added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (1-0), who never trailed by more than eight points but by midway through the first quarter played catch-up to the Rams (1-1) until Seamus Crahan’s free throws with 1:29 remaining gave Wahlert a 55-54 lead.
“The goal going in was that no one had to be a hero tonight,” English said. “We were short-handed big time, and when you’re in situations like that you have to play team basketball more than ever before. I think we did that. Nobody was selfish, we were patient with the ball and making better decisions in the second half.”
Jim Bonifas led the Rams with 13 points, while Cain McWilliams had 12 points and Tyler Schuster 10. But Bonifas struggled to stay on the floor with foul trouble and the Rams shot poorly from the foul line (10-for-21).
“The challenge tonight was to play our tails off and control what we can control,” English said. “Play defense and be smart on the offensive end.”
Bonifas collected his second foul at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter and took a seat on the bench for the rest of the half. Nick Bandy’s 3-pointer gave the Eagles an early 7-4 lead, but Schuster’s score and the foul tied the game. Wahlert answered with a quick 4-0 run before Landon Sauser’s deep trey and Sam Akins’ pretty reverse gave Senior a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
McWilliams extended the Rams’ lead with a pair of triples, making it 27-21 with 3:56 until halftime. Schuster’s offensive rebound and putback took the lead to 29-21, but the Eagles closed the quarter on a 5-2 spurt to cut Senior’s lead to 31-26 heading into the locker room.
“It was about getting out there and playing hard,” Fowler said. “Everyone takes their shots and plays defense. We knew we could win the game if we played together.”
The Rams extended the lead to 36-28 in the third quarter, but the Eagles wouldn’t let the game get out of reach. Donovan’s tough drive capped a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one, but then Senior responded with a 7-0 run of its own to keep the lead at 48-42 heading to the fourth.
“I was worried about the fourth. I barely took Donny and TJ out except for maybe like 20 seconds (throughout the game), so I was worried they might be blown up down the stretch,” English said. “They found it late, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half defensively. We helped on Bonifas and really got on them about rebounding.”
It all came together for Wahlert in the final frame, piecing together a 15-6 run to rally for the win. Donovan’s drive cut the deficit to 50-49, then McWilliams and Faley traded baskets before Donovan’s jumper tied the game at 53 with 2:03 to play.
“Nathan was really poised down the stretch,” English said. “He just made a lot of great decisions.”
Bonifas hit 1 of 2 free throws, setting the stage for Crahan’s pair at the line to give Wahlert the lead. Bonifas missed on the other end, but Crahan was whistled for a foul on a screen that gave it back to the Rams with 50 seconds left.
Unfortunately for Senior, coach Wendell Eimers called a timeout a split second before Max Link drilled a 3-pointer. Coming out of the timeout, Sam Akins was called for traveling with 15.6 seconds left, and Faley scored off the ensuing inbounds play in the closing seconds.
“Towards the end of the game, we really got better,” Fowler said. “We kept moving our feet and closed on shooters. It took a complete team effort.”