FORT DODGE, Iowa — Isaiah Hammerand took his best shot.
It was darn near enough.
The Western Dubuque senior ran in the top three for the entire race and finished third overall in a 5K time of 15:49.10 at the Iowa Class 3A state cross country meet on Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
“It went well,” Hammerand said. “I put myself where I wanted to be through 2 miles, but I couldn’t quite hold on. I mean, that’s all I can ask for is a shot. I took my best shot at it but you always hope for more.”
Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn won the title in 15:32.43, and Marion’s Jedidiah Osgood finished second in 15:34.17.
“He went after it and he stayed up with those guys as long as he could,” WD coach Mark Digmann said. “I saw him right at a mile and a half, and I told him if they go, you go with them. They took off about at 2 (miles), and from there on they started to pull away. We haven’t had anyone up that far since Ben Grant won the state title.”
Hammerand pushed with Eichhorn and Osgood for most of the race, but fell off a bit down the stretch while still cruising to bronze in 2.14 seconds over fourth-place Zach Sporaa of North Polk.
“The race was the easy part. It’s the miles beforehand,” Hammerand said. “I didn’t enjoy every moment of it, but now I look fondly over it. It’s nice to have it work out in the end.
“Those guys, they’re unbelievable. Eichhorn is only a junior, so he’ll get another shot at it next year. Osgood has just had my number all year. Hopefully I can get him back this spring. We’ll find out.”
Coming off an eighth-place team finish last year, the Bobcats were hoping to improve in the team standings this season but scored 231 points and settled for 10th. Pella won the team championship with 79 points.
“Tough field,” Digmann said. “The thing that is so tough about state is if you’re going to succeed and do well, they all have to have a good day on the same day. If you get a kid or two that’s off a little bit, that’s where it’s tough. If you look at the times, none of the guys ran poorly. But if you’re off a little bit by 30 seconds or so, you’re off in the middle and that’s a tough spot.”
Sophomore Quentin Nauman placed 28th for the Bobcats in 16:57.19, and senior Derek Fangmann took 70th in 17:34.11. Also scoring for the Bobcats were senior Drew Meyer (86th, 17:46.17) and senior Levi Meyer (111th, 18:20.08). Not counting toward the team score were sophomore Brody Staner (122nd, 18:53) and senior Thomas Blair (131st, 19:49.42).
“When you look at what this group of seniors did today, it’s special,” Digmann said. “The school’s never gone back-to-back (to state), they’ve never had district champs until Eli (Naumann) last year and now Isaiah. In terms of what they’ve accomplished in the history of Western Dubuque cross country, they’ve done a lot.”
Dubuque Wahlert freshman Jayden Brookins placed 48th in 17:19.30, and sophomore teammate Kyle Powers finished 108th in 18:15.80.
WD’s KLEIN PACES LOCAL GIRLS
Western Dubuque junior Alyssa Klein led the five local runners in the Class 3A girls race, finishing 22nd overall in 20:03.
“I was overall wanting to get top 30, so I’m glad I got that goal,” Klein said. “I was sitting in the upper 20s and I thought I finished really strong. I passed a couple girls and my overall goal was to pass as I go. I’ve never been a person to go out top speed. I’m a gradual girl and I thought that was good.”
Klein is already looking ahead to next season with more goals in mind, and she’s hoping to achieve them by staying healthy.
“Next year I’m definitely wanting to reach the goal of beating my school record,” she said. “This year I had a little knee injury from track, so I was still cross training and building my way back. Next year will definitely be a year to watch.”
Klein’s Bobcat teammate, sophomore Bella Meyers, placed 70th in 20:55.78.
Dubuque Wahlert freshman Lucy Murphy ran a 20:03.56 to finish 23rd overall. Sophomore Lillian Graham finished 39th in 20:21.87 and senior Lilah Takes placed 62nd in 20:49.60.
Ballard senior Paityn Noe won the 3A title by becoming the first girl in Iowa state meet history to crack 17 minutes by blazing to the ticker in 16:48.58. Pella also won the girls’ team crown.
