The University of Dubuque on Friday announced the hiring of Scott Lennon as its new men’s head soccer coach.
Previously, Lennon worked as a member of Clarke University’s women’s soccer coaching staff as an assistant coach since January.
“Scott impressed me with his dedication to the holistic development of student-athletes, and his commitment to the foundation of the teaching and learning that happens daily on our campus,” UD’s Vice President of Student Engagement and Intercollegiate Athletics Nelson Edmonds said in a press release. “We are excited for him to lead our students and to continue the winning tradition which has been established within our soccer program.”
Lennon was an assistant with the Coe College men’s soccer team for two seasons before going to Clarke. Prior to his time with Coe, Lennon was a graduate assistant at Mount Mercy from 2018 to 2020, where he would eventually take over as the interim head coach for the Mustangs’ women’s program.
Lennon takes over a Spartans program that has recently won back-to-back American Rivers Conference Championships, winning the title in the abbreviated 2021 spring season before capturing the crown again last fall. Former coach Brad Johnson and staff earned the A-R-C coach and staff of the year award during both seasons.
Prior to his time coaching, Lennon was a standout player at Ashford (NAIA), whose team reached the NAIA National Tournament three straight years, including a trip to the round of 16 in 2012 and a trip to the semifinals in 2013.
Lennon also coached a season at the high school level, leading the Cedar Rapids Prairie girls team in 2018.
